Lovicott, Larry R.

WAUPUN - Larry R. Lovicott, age 63, of Waupun, entered paradise on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Visitation for Larry will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 12 p.m., with Pastor Jesse Lovicott officiating. Burial will follow at Windsor Congregational Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Diane of Waupun; two children, Natasha (Jarrod) Headley of Colorado Springs and Jacob Lovicott (fiancée, Lizzy) of Fox Lake; two grandchildren, Jayce Kavonius and Jamison Lovicott; his siblings, Martha Olson, Terry Heller, Christine (Luis) Mendez, Linda (Bruce) Steinbach, Shelly Quintana, Wanda Luecht, Debbie Blassing, Scott Lovicott, and Becky Lovicott; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Lovicott; and three sisters, Bonnie, Victoria Flores, and Arlene Olson.

Larry was born on Sept. 4, 1958, in Waunakee, Wis., to Gerald and Shirley (née Willitte) Lovicott. On Sept. 7, 1991, he was united in marriage with Diane M. Redding in Randolph. Larry worked for Alsums Farms and Produce for over 30 years until he retired in May of 2021. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting, as well as following the weather and notifying family of the forecast even if they were out of state. Friends and family heard many stories of the Walleye Larry reeled in during his younger years. He could make a simple fishing outing an exciting adventure. Larry was also an avid Packers fan. Later in life, Larry gave his heart to Jesus and did his best, despite ongoing health issues, to enjoy life and have hope for the future.

Larry loved his children. They were the greatest accomplishments of his life. He was very proud of them and looked forward to more grandchildren and time with family. Larry was feisty and stubborn at times but could light up a room with his smile. It didn't take much for Larry to shed a tear when something touched his heart. He was truly a big softie deep down. His love for nature passed to both his children, as well as his strong work ethic and ability to push through adversity. He was a faithful husband and a good provider. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Looking forward to seeing you again, Larry/Dad/Grandpa. Until we meet again. We love you.

