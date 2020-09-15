Sekel, Larry

BEAVER DAM - Larry "Yogi Bear" L. Sekel, age 79 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at UW-Hospital in Madison.

Larry was born in Columbus on Feb. 5, 1941, the son of Frederick and Evelyn (Andler) Sekel. He was united in marriage to LouAnn Schwandt on Oct. 22, 1960 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Larry worked as a truck driver for Caine Transfer in Lowell for almost 40 years, logging over 3,000,000 miles without an accident. He also worked at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam for over 30 years, as well as at various gas stations in the Beaver Dam area. Known to be very selfless and always putting others ahead of himself, Larry greatly treasured his family and fellow trucking brothers. He enjoyed delivering newspapers to his children every Sunday, collecting cars, watching NASCAR, making his famous chili and spaghetti, and sleeping in his chair.

Larry is survived by his wife, LouAnn Sekel of Beaver Dam; children, Mike (Vicki) Sekel, Monica Quella, Mark (Kris) Sekel and Monte (Jen) Sekel, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Derrick, Travis, Rebecca, Cody, Alexia, Gavin, Logan and Quinn; brother, Gene (Vivian) Sekel of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Angie Andler of Beaver Dam and Lorraine Reinhard of Fla.; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rodney Andler, Bill, Donald and Allan Sekel; sister, Janice Wendling and other relatives.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and the use of face coverings are encouraged.Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.