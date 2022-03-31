Laura L. Novak (nee Kanarowski)

April 18, 1931 - March 22, 2022

HARTFORD - Laura L. Novak (nee Kanarowski), age 90, of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at The Pavilion of Glacier Valley, Slinger, WI.

Laura was born in Mauston, WI to Edward and Laura Kanarowski on April 8, 1931. Laura attended Evergreen and Oak schools in Mauston. She also worked at the local dime store before moving to Milwaukee at the age 19. While in Milwaukee she found a job at Masterlock. She worked there until her marriage to John J. Novak on May 7, 1966. While living in Hartford she worked at Heartcraft and International Stamping until her retirement in 1993. Laura loved her cats and other animals, she also loved flowers and she had a beautiful flower garden and was a long-time member of the Hartford Civic Garden Club, including being treasurer for several years.

Laura is survived by her loving sister, Carol (Dan) Moeller; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends; and her cherished dog, Bonnie and loving cat, Boo. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 54 years, John and her two brothers.

A Mass of Resurrection for Laura will be celebrated Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Therese Chapel, Holy Hill, (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Father Jude Peters officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027) from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Additional visitation at the church on Saturday from 12:30-1:00 p.m. Interment in St. Kilian Cemetery in Hartford, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary of the Hill Parish Center or Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.