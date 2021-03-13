Jagow, Laverne E.

BEAVER DAM - Laverne E. Jagow, 103, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Laverne was born the daughter of William and Minnie (Schessow) Koch on Oct. 27, 1917, in the Township of Oak Grove. She was married to Walter F. Jagow on Oct. 18, 1936, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Laverne was employed with Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam for 31 years from 1949 – 1979. She was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Laverne is survived by her niece, Helen Kurtz of Beaver Dam; nephew, Bob (Lila) Koch of Beaver Dam; great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter, in 1997; and two brothers, Edwin and Clarence Koch.

A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 16, at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. The Rev. Philip Heyer will officiate. Entombment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton. The wearing of face coverings and social distancing are required.

Laverne's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the Beaver Dam Assisted Living for all their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.