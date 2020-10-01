Beekman, Lawrence L.

RANDOLPH - Lawrence L. Beekman, age 87, of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home.

Lawrence was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Fond du Lac County, a son of Lloyd and Henrietta (Yunto) Beekman. On Sept. 25, 1953, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Vander Galien in Randolph, and they recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Lawrence delivered LP gas for Dual Gas and after retiring drove school bus for many years and was remembered by many of the students. He enjoyed watching Randolph sporting events, going to dinner with family and friends, and fishing. He loved socializing with people and going for coffee at Denise's Café, T's Cup and Cream and Helen's Kitchen. You could always hear him before you could see him. Lawrence was a member of First Reformed Church.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Evelyn Beekman; four children, Duane (Debra) Beekman of Fox Lake, Patricia (Richard) Hiley of Randolph, Kathy (Harold) Brooks of Kings, Ill., Kevin (Stacey) Beekman of Waupun; nine grandchildren, Jenni, Nichole (Tom), Megan (Darrell), Stacey (Corey), Taryn (Bryan), Mitchell (Jessica), Kati, Ryan (Marissa) and Brady; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother, Harold Beekman; one brother-in-law, Stuart (Charlene) Vander Galien; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry Beekman; a grandson, Daniel Beekman; and two sisters, Cynthia (James) Raymond and Gladys (Gordon) Duer.

Visitation for Lawrence will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 406 South High Street, Randolph.

A funeral service for Lawrence will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

To hear the funeral service please park in the parking lot or within one block of the church and tune your radio to 91.5 FM.

A memorial fund has been directed to First Reformed Church and Randolph High School.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

