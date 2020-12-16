Menu
Lawrence Grebel
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Grebel, Lawrence F.

BEAVER DAM - Lawrence F. Grebel, 87, of Beaver Dam, was called home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Lawrence was born the son of Emerson and Verna (Ehlert) Grebel on Aug. 15, 1933, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1952 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Larry was married to Gertrude Kuehl on Aug. 14, 1954, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Larry dedicated his life to farming and drove truck for Double S Fertilizer, Green Giant, and Hanefeld Brothers Trucking.

Larry was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of 4-H and a 4-H leader, as well as a member of the FFA where he held an officer position. Larry enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the T.T. Riders Snowmobile Club since 1969, where he served as president and vice president. He also served as an officer of the County Snowmobile Association. Larry served as a member of the Farm Bureau. Larry enjoyed hunting especially deer hunting and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Gertrude of Beaver Dam; his children, Kenneth (Dawn) Grebel of Beaver Dam, Craig (Bonnie) Grebel of Beaver Dam, and Renee Nordeen of Waupun; his brothers, David (Evelyn) Grebel of Horicon and Richard (Mary) Grebel of Georgia; eight grandchildren, Gary Grebel, Jennifer Calderon, Brian Grebel, Keith Grebel, Kevin Grebel, Heather Gundlach, Marie Ibarra-Stafford, and Alex Nordeen; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene Wegner and Lorraine Grebel; and his brother, Dale (Faroline) Grebel.

A private family funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Dennis Meier officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton, Wis.

Memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – parsonage building fund or to the Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.

A heartfelt thanks goes out to Hillside Manor for all their care and support and to Kathy Bates and staff at the Remembrance Home for their loving care during these difficult times.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So many great memories with Larry snowmobiling , camping and at the fair.RIP Sympathy to the family.
Dan and Carol Reinhardt
Friend
December 15, 2020
You and your family have our Sympathy. God bless you.
Bob & Joan Vick
Friend
December 15, 2020
Larry's smile and dedication to the agricultural community and the FFA will be missed. His pride in having been an FFA officer in high school was surpassed by his pride in his children and grandchildren who served as FFA officers, earned the State and American FFA Degree and provided leadership to the organization. My sincere sympathy to the entire Grebel Family.
David Laatsch
Friend
December 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Jelayne Underwood
December 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of Larry. God will give you strength to go on knowing Larry is in heaven..
Nancy (Falkinham) Kubehl
December 17, 2020
I remember Larry from Green Giant as well. I thought I remembered his tractor was a Minnie but that's what 50+ yrs. do to a fading memory. He was a good-natured man and I did get to visit with him several times when he was in the hospital. He still had a smile on his face. God be with you Larry! Jim Hankes
Jim Hankes
Coworker
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked in the Farm Department at Fleet Farm and it was always a pleasure to see Larry. He always brightened my day. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Martin
Friend
December 16, 2020
The Grebel Family, Jill and I are sorry to learn of Larry's passing. Larry was such a neat guy. He was so patient and understanding when working with this inexperienced rookie sweetcorn truck driver. Larry allowed me to get my feet wet and I sure enjoyed driving for him. For that, I will be forever grateful. He was always a good sport when everyone would kid him about his slow moving 930 Case he had in the canning factory. We put it in the back when transferring from field to field. Those were the good old days. Jill and I always made sure we said hello on Fridays when we visited the Remembrance Home. It was cool to see his immaculate room and tractors on display. Unfortunately, Covid put a stop to our visits. Now, Larry gets to enjoy the rewards of his labor. He is home for Christmas. Rest In Peace Larry. Rest In Peace. Tom & Jill Budde
Tom & Jill Budde
Acquaintance
December 16, 2020
Gertie, I´m very sorry for your loss. But I know that if you just ask him, Jesus will give you the strength to get through each day and night. You are in my prayers.
Dianne Staude
December 16, 2020
We are remembering you and Larry during this difficult time!
Diane Wood
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Don Schwefel
December 16, 2020
