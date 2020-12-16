Grebel, Lawrence F.

BEAVER DAM - Lawrence F. Grebel, 87, of Beaver Dam, was called home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Lawrence was born the son of Emerson and Verna (Ehlert) Grebel on Aug. 15, 1933, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1952 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Larry was married to Gertrude Kuehl on Aug. 14, 1954, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Larry dedicated his life to farming and drove truck for Double S Fertilizer, Green Giant, and Hanefeld Brothers Trucking.

Larry was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of 4-H and a 4-H leader, as well as a member of the FFA where he held an officer position. Larry enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the T.T. Riders Snowmobile Club since 1969, where he served as president and vice president. He also served as an officer of the County Snowmobile Association. Larry served as a member of the Farm Bureau. Larry enjoyed hunting especially deer hunting and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Gertrude of Beaver Dam; his children, Kenneth (Dawn) Grebel of Beaver Dam, Craig (Bonnie) Grebel of Beaver Dam, and Renee Nordeen of Waupun; his brothers, David (Evelyn) Grebel of Horicon and Richard (Mary) Grebel of Georgia; eight grandchildren, Gary Grebel, Jennifer Calderon, Brian Grebel, Keith Grebel, Kevin Grebel, Heather Gundlach, Marie Ibarra-Stafford, and Alex Nordeen; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene Wegner and Lorraine Grebel; and his brother, Dale (Faroline) Grebel.

A private family funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Dennis Meier officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Township of Trenton, Wis.

Memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – parsonage building fund or to the Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.

A heartfelt thanks goes out to Hillside Manor for all their care and support and to Kathy Bates and staff at the Remembrance Home for their loving care during these difficult times.

