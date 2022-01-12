Hussli, Lawrence J. "Larry"

ST. LOUIS - Larry, as he was known to all, was born March 20, 1941, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to parents, Florence and Joseph Hussli. He passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo.

He lit up a room with his intoxicating and magnetic personality. He used his sarcastic wit and unique storytelling skills to bring joy and laughter to whomever he encountered. The energy he projected made you feel like you were receiving one giant hug, leaving you with a huge smile.

Growing up in Beaver Dam was an idyllic experience; his entire extended family lived there, and it afforded him the ability to create strong bonds with his aunts, uncles and cousins. Larry was rambunctious even as a child. He attended St. Peter's Parochial School, where he met many lifelong friends and gave the nuns a run for their money. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1959. As a young man, he and a friend toured Europe on scooters. This afforded him the opportunity to see the world. He later served in U.S. Army for two years in Fort Bennington, Ga.

Larry was a natural born salesman. As a teenager he began working at Three Sisters, and then went to work at Lisser and Maier, ultimately becoming a co-owner. When he "retired" he opened a Tropical Sno Shop in East Alton, Ill. Excelling at the gift of gab and being a truly genuine person, his sales career lasted 40 years.

He married Kim Derleth, with whom he had two beautiful daughters, Heather and Heidi, "Bing" as he called her. He saw fatherhood as one of his greatest roles in life, embracing the role of Mr. Mom and being their greatest cheerleader throughout their lives. The girls inherited different traits from their Dad; Heather wears her heart on her sleeve and has his magnetic personality, while Heidi was passionate about what she loved and had his warrior mentality - both fighters until the end.

Larry lived in the Edwardsville, Ill., area for the last 29 years with his life partner, Mary May. They loved to travel and enjoyed nature, especially feeding the birds and watching the deer. They spent time with their friends at the pool and playing games.

Larry had two passions in life - raising peppers and golfing.

The "Pepperman," as he was known, carried on the tradition of raising the Hungarian peppers his family brought to America in 1912. He took pride in sharing the family history and the entire process, from raising, planting and tending to the peppers. He thrived on giving the peppers to anyone he thought would enjoy them. He loved them so much he would take them to restaurants and ask to have them added to his meal, which of course they did. The Beaver Dam Pepper, as it became known as, is celebrated each year at The Beaver Dam Pepper Festival in Beaver Dam. He considered it a great honor that Seed Savors and Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. sells his family's seeds that were brought here 110 years ago.

His second passion was golfing. He embraced the challenge to beat his best score and thrived on the camaraderie on the golf course. He frequently spent more than 300 days a year golfing. He began golfing at Old Hickory Country Club, then joined The American Legion. He traveled to numerous courses throughout the area and across the country.

His grandson, Kurosh Nouri, was born in 2004 and instantly became the light of his life. He loved him fiercely and cherished every moment he spent with him.

Wherever he found himself, his charismatic personality attracted friends from all walks of life, many of whom became like extended family, especially the friends from Brook Street, Oneida Street, and Our Health Club. This is a testament to what a kind, loving and generous human being he always was.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hussli; mother, Florence Roedl Hussli; and his youngest daughter, Heidi Hussli.

Larry is survived by his life partner, Mary May; eldest daughter, Heather Hussli; son, Amir Nouri; his grandson, Kurosh Nouri of Green Bay; brother, David (MaryAnn) Hussli; and many cousins and close friends.

Dad, I'm Ok, and You Will Always Be My Sunshine-then, now and forever- Heather