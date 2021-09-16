Menu
Lawrence Richmond

Richmond, Lawrence Lloyd James Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. - Lawrence Lloyd James Richmond Jr., 58, of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

He joined his parents, Lawrence (Jim) and Margaret; and his first wife, Linda. Somewhere out there, beer is flowing and good music is being enjoyed by them. Larry left his wife, Heather; four children, Brandon, Lawrence, Mallory, and Isabella; many grandchildren; and Heather's parents, Lloyd and Sally Byington, to carry his memory here on Earth.

Larry loved rock music, his time on the Union Center Fire Department, visiting with friends, and spoiling his dogs. He seemed to make friends wherever he went and has friends scattered worldwide. Larry enjoyed helping people, whether it be a friend, neighbor, or someone he stumbled upon in need.

A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2022. The family asks that you take the time to help someone or show someone a kindness in memory of Larry. He would like that.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 16, 2021.
i miss you grandpa. until we meet again
Dawsynn Richmond
January 13, 2022
i miss you dad <3
Bella Richmond
October 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you all.
Paula Beaver
September 19, 2021
My sympathy to all of you. Larry was a great guy and my birthday buddy. His death is a great loss to alot of people. Rest in peace!
Donna Georgeson
Family
September 17, 2021
We are so,so sad,we thinking to our Family USA,Heather,Bella and Mallory.We are with you and prayers for Larry.We hope come back next year for to be together again.Sending kisses and many hugs to everybody.Larry we'll love you forever!.Love!.Joel and Corinne Richmond.
Richmond Joel,Richmond Corinne From France!,
Family
September 17, 2021
May Larry's family and friends find solace in each other and the promise of resurrection for us all. I will miss my old neighbor at the end of the street.
Adam Lindsey
Friend
September 16, 2021
