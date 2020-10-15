Richmond, Lawrence L. James

WONEWOC - Lawrence L. James Richmond, aka "Jim," "Jimmy," and Papa to many, 82, of Wonewoc, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

He was born on March 29, 1938, to Lawrence A. and Florence (Loescher) Richmond in Walworth County, Wis. After graduating high school, Jim enlisted in U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam conflict from 1958-1962 during peace time.

Jim was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. He spent most of his life in the Mauston, Elroy, and Wonewoc areas.

He is survived by his honey, Rosemary Blank of Mauston; his daughter, Zena Whyte of Mauston, Wis.; sons, Lawrence "Larry" (Heather) Richmond of Henderson, Nev., Craig (Theresa) Richmond of Lake Mills, Wis.; his "bonus" children, Rhonda Hamburg of Elroy, Todd Blank of Wilton, Troy Blank of Mauston, Tammy (Ken) Nicholson of Monroe, Wis.; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Patrice (Jack) Vinopal, Darcy Dee, Melodie Kunes, and Dawn Brien; sister-in-law, Carol Richmond of Reedsburg; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Campbell; his parents, Lawrence and Florence; stepfather, Gordon "Gordie" Lounsburg; brothers, Glenn and Gerald "Jerry" Richmond; sister, Sandra "Sandy" McCracken-Raese; a daughter-in-law, Linda K. Richmond; granddaughter, Victoria "Tory" Marceau; and a great-granddaughter, Kaelin April.

He was joined by his girls, Brandie, Rudd, Ginger, Heidi, and Sandy dog.

According to his wishes, Larry was cremated, and a burial will be scheduled for a later date in June 2021.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.