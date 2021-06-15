McFerrin, Lee

BEAVER DAM - Lee McFerrin, born October 7th, 1937, passed away unexpectedly at Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 11:27 p.m. Lee attended Kokomo High School in Indiana, attended Franklin College and the American Institute of Banking. Lee enjoyed helping others. He was the first at church every Sunday, arriving at 7 am to "get things ready" for the service. He was a vital part of the neighborhood, mowing lawns, snow blowing, and generally there for anyone who needed him. He valued being a kind and generous friend and neighbor. He will be missed for all the little things that he did. Family always came first as he cherished being able to help. He enjoyed helping his son build a pier, helping his daughter Julie with home improvements and watching his grandsons and being involved in their lives growing up.

To his wife – They were married on July 31st, 1960, and just celebrated their 60th anniversary. He was always there and helped her with Florida field trips with her classes, Mayville athletic events and whenever she needed him. He was a devoted, loving husband that was always there for her.

Lee is survived by his wife, Sandra Harper McFerrin, Fox Lake; daughter, Julie (Larry) Wagner, Milwaukee; son, Kevin (Jill) McFerrin, Yakima, WA; grandson, Andrew (Erin) McFerrin, Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Collin McFerrin, Evanston, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Ruth (Anderson) McFerrin, Paul and Jane (Witte) Harper and sister, Maureen Johnson.

A memorial gathering for Lee will be held on Thursday, June 17 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam beginning at 4:00 p.m. until a Time of Remembrance that will take place at 6:00 p.m.

If desired, memorials in Lee's name may be directed to Church Health Services, Salvation Army or Trinity Church – United Methodist.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com