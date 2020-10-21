Powers, Lenore

BEAVER DAM - Lenore Powers, 95, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake.

No formal funeral services are taking place at this time. Inurnment for Lenore will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lyndon Station, Wis.

Lenore Irene was born the daughter of John and Genevieve (Mooney) Cowan on Aug. 12, 1925, in Mauston, Wis. On June 9, 1943, she was united in marriage with Michael Francis Powers at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station. Lenore owned and operated Lakewood Supper Club on Airport Road, and then was a bartender at The Pyramid Supper Club. She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers football. Lenore enjoyed sewing, painting and crafting. She liked to garden, plant flowers and do crossword puzzles.

Lenore will be missed by her children, Richard (Genevieve) Powers of Hartford, Daniel Powers Sr. of Beaver Dam, and Sheree (David) Neuman of Randolph; her sister, Rosemary Puls of Davenport, Iowa; sister-in-law, Evelyn Cowan; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Lenore is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael, in 1983; daughter, Ronni Hoeft; three grandchildren, Patrick Marohl, Richard Powers Jr. and Kathleen Lenore Powers; her brother, John Paul Cowan; and an infant sister.

The family would like to give a big thank you to all of the staff at Anchor Communities for their great care of Lenore and to the staff at Agnesian Hospice Hope.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence visit www.KoepsellFH.com.