Leo Schneider
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI

Schneider, Leo

LYDON STATION - Leo Schneider, age 89, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wis., with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. A visitation was held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Burial was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Kildare Township, Wis.

Leo was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Mauston, Wis., the son of Anthony and Martha (Halewinski) Schneider. In October of 1963 he was married to Phyllis Weires, who passed in 2002. Leo was a lifelong farmer and avid gardener and loved to bring his goods to the farmers market every summer. He also enjoyed having visitors out to the farm to admire his garden and fruit trees. Leo was on the Kildare township board for 36 years and was also on the cemetery committee; he worked on the highway crew when the interstate was being constructed, and he worked for Domann Feed Mill in Mauston, Wis., for many years. Leo was a dog lover and had two trusting companions, named Pupski and Juno.

He is survived by son, Leo Donald Schneider Jr.; sister, Berneice Schwab of Janesville, Wis.; and his many, many friends around the Lyndon Station area. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; three sisters; and three brothers.

A special Thank You to all the Fairview Manor Staff for their kindness and wonderful care provided to Leo.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
