Leola Bernzena Stanko

Aug. 5, 1938 – March 13, 2022

BARABOO, WI - Leola "Lee" Bernzena Stanko, 83, died unexpectedly on March 13, 2022, at her winter residence in Apache Junction, AZ.

Lee was born on August 5, 1938, the daughter of Leo and Evelyn (Boyce) Lake in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1956. She married her first husband, Walter Ludeking of Wisconsin Dells in 1959 and then John Stanko of Northbrook, IL. in 1985.

Lee is survived by her children, Robert Ludeking (Michelle), Teresa Bidwell (Mike) and Cindy Monson (Chris); eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Lee was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Lydzius; granddaughters, Shannon Voights and Krystin Bidwell; siblings, Charles Bergeron, Patty Bakey and MariLynn Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Church of the Nazarene, 1800 Crawford St., Baraboo, with Pastor Ryan Barker officiating. Visitation will at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service with a luncheon immediately following after the service. Private interment will take place at a later time. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, Baraboo. Baldwin Funeral services is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website for a full obituary.

Lee will be greatly missed, but we rejoice knowing she is now with her Heavenly Father.