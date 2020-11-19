Yagodzinski, Leona Rose

BEAVER DAM - Leona Rose Yagodzinski, 104, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hillside Manor Nursing Home in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Leona was born on June 18, 1916, in Bark River, Mich., the daughter of Alphonse "Peter" and Delia (Galarmo) Couillard. She married Clayton Erickson in September 1934, in Bark River. Two children were born to this union, Nancy Ann and James Clayton. Leona and Clayton lived in Bark River for 11 years until his death in 1945. On June 23, 1946, Leona married Leo Yagodzinski in Chicago, Ill. One child, Jeanette Marie, was born to this union.

Leona worked part-time in Chicago at St. Francis Hospital and at various factories, including Ever Sharpe, Appleton Electric, and Motorola. Leona and Leo moved to Kenosha, Wis., before moving again to Beaver Dam, Wis., in 1990, where Leo retired. Leo passed away in July 2009.

During her more than a century of life, Leona shared with others her talents of working with pottery, sewing and cooking. She loved to play cards. Leona was fond of hosting company and was a joy with whom to talk. While at Hillside Manor Nursing Home, Leona enjoyed playing Bingo and other games with her friends. Leona was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Leona is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Karabetsos of Lake Geneva, Wis.; grandchildren, Debra Murray of St. Joseph, Mich., Michael (Kay) La Rosa of Manchester, Iowa, Dr. Jim (Natalie Bonomo) Erickson of Waunakee, Wis., Laura (Todd Dreyer) Erickson of Cecil, Wis., Sandra Erickson of Eau Claire, Wis., Tina (Jim) Haselow of Waukesha, Wis., Carrie (Jason) Ventura of Burlington, Wis., and Lisa Porter of Lewis, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Hoke of Goshen, Ind., Annalise Murray of Kalamazoo, Mich., Taylor Murray of Ferndale, Mich., Nicholas (Allison), Emily, Christopher and Stephanie La Rosa of Manchester, Iowa, Jake and Heidi Dreyer of Cecil, Wis., Julia and Elise Pederson of Waukesha, WI, Rachel Haselow of Chicago, IL, Jacob and Andrew Ventura of Burlington, Wis., and Grace Porter of Lewis, Iowa; great-great-grandchildren, Nicco Jimenez and Jackson Hoke of Goshen, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; children, Nancy (Joseph) La Rosa and James (Florence) Erickson; son-in-law, Jeff Karabetsos; grandson-in-law, Stephen Murray; and siblings, Alphonse (Erma) Couillard, Henry (Lorraine) Couillard and Raymond (Vienna) Couillard.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at ST. ANNE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Escanaba, Mich., at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Fran DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be at the church before the Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m.

Entombment will be in the Gardens of Rest Mausoleum in Wells, Mich.

Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba, Mich., is handling the arrangements.

