Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard Neuman
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Neuman, Leonard G.

BEAVER DAM - Leonard G. Neuman, Age 91, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his children.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5:00 pm. until 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller, American Legion Post #146.

Leonard Gerald Neuman was born on October 4, 1929 in Beaver Dam to Leonard and Barbara (Bushke) Neuman. He was inducted in the United States army in 1947, just after WWII and was honorably discharged on January 21, 1950. Leonard was united in marriage with Marlene Oliver on September 1, 1951 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They loved traveling and taking trips to Ho Chunk and other casinos. Leonard loved hunting and fishing and was an Avid Packers fan. He worked for 37 years as an assembler at MetalFab and worked at Pick-n-Save for five years.

Leonard is survived by his children, Joyce (Fred) Korth of Beaver Dam, Leonard (Wanda) Neuman of Radcliff, KY, and Cindy Neuman of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Lori Lainberger, Cory Lainberger, Scott (Vanessa) Uttech, Brenda (Jay) Radzinski, Lenny (Tiffany) Neuman, Ryan (Katie) Neuman, Nathan Crisafulli, Vanessa Crisafulli, Tiffany (Andrew) Dickmann, and Joseph (Samantha) Grams; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Donna) Neuman; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene in 2013; and daughter, Diane Neuman.

The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for the passionate care that was given to Leonard the past few months.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Mar
11
Interment
11:45p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery
Cty. Rd. G, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our sincere sympathy to all of Leonard's family, especially Joyce and Fred Korth. Elaine Koehn and Dan Koehn, Beaver Dam
Elaine Koehn
Family Friend
March 8, 2021
Louis and Kitty Angelucci
March 9, 2021
Len, Wanda and family, So sorry for your loss. What a blessing to have your dad for all those years. A lot of memories to treasure forever. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love and God Bless you all. Mark and Cheryl Shuler
Cheryl Shuler
Family
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results