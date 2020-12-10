Dobbratz, LeRoy W.

ELROY - LeRoy W. Dobbratz, age 82 years, of Elroy, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1938, to Raymond and Alice (Hanke) Dobbratz in Lebanon Township, Dodge County, Wis. He graduated from the Juneau High School in Juneau, Wis. LeRoy served in the U.S. Army during the early start of Vietnam War from 1958 to 1961.

LeRoy was united in marriage to Dorothy "Dottie" Grover on March 12, 1960, in Rushville, N.Y.

He was a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier for 32 years, as well as owning and operating a bar in Elroy. He was a member of the Wonewoc American Legion, AMVETS, Moose Lodge 1913 in Mauston, where he held many positions, and a former member of the Elroy Area Volunteer Fire Department.

LeRoy passed from this world into his heavenly home from Covid-19. He knew how much he was loved by us all and was a devoted husband of 60 years to Dottie, his one blind date that began a legacy of love. He was always there for each one of us "kids" whenever we called, and would go anywhere when called upon. His carpentry skills were put to work frequently over the years, and his toy tractor repair hobby became a regular job with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all "little farmers." He had as much fun fixing those toys as they did. He built wooden toy barns and wedding card boxes, torn down and remodeled and rebuilt many homes and buildings over the years to help out each of us at one time or another. But mostly he was a gentle, honest, loving and giving man. He believed in God and family, and he will truly be missed by us all.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Charlene (Tom) Bender, Mark (Sheryl) Dobbratz and Cindy Gymrek; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amy), Tanner (Kate), Amanda (Doug), Troy (Becky), Tara (Dan) and Cali; nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Caroline (Dale) Maas, Blondina Krause and Donald (Rosemary) Dobbratz; brother and sister-in-law, Doug (Judy) Grover; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Grover and Pat Grover; other nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog, Brandy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gertrude Tillema; brothers-in-law, Warner Krause, Norman Tillema, Floyd Grover, Donald Grover and Robert Payne; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Payne.

A Celebration of LeRoy's Life will take place at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.