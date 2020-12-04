Riedel, LeRoy A. "Roy," Sr.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - LeRoy A. "Roy" Riedel Sr., age 84, of Prairie du Sac (formerly of Montello), went to be with our Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. LeRoy was born at home on Sept. 28, 1936, to Arthur and Lela (Strickert) Riedel. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1954 and married the love of his life, Elda Brandt, on Oct. 8, 1955, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillpoint. Together they were blessed with six children. Elda preceded LeRoy in death on Jan. 4, 2017.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing very much and shared those passions with all of his children and fishing with many of his grandchildren. LeRoy served his Lord as Sunday School Administrator and held various offices on the Church Council. In his younger years he was a member of the Loganville fire department and very much enjoyed the challenge of a friendly water fight with other fire departments. He was a farmer, a feedmill worker, a fertilizer salesman, insurance salesman and spent the greatest part of his working career as a truck driver with a handle of "the preacher."

LeRoy is survived by three daughters, Teressa (James) Jensen, LuRae (Michael) Monday and Rose Trentin; and three sons, LeRoy Jr. (Beth), Charles (Maria) and James (Rebecca). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Elvira Moon; brother-in-law, Arold Hamburg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Juanita Moon; son-in-law, David Trentin; grandchildren, Billy and Sadie; sister-in-law, Estrella Hamburg; and brother-in-law, Earl Moon.

Due to COVID, Leroy's family will hold a private funeral with Pastor Larry Sheppard presiding at Trinity Lutheran Church in Packwaukee. A public celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice, 1670 South Blvd Unit 102, Baraboo, WI, 53913.

A special thanks to Agrace Hospice and the staff at The Pines Memory Care for all their care and attention to LeRoy and his family.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.

