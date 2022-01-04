Stalker, Leroy (Lee) Gerald

FORT ATKINSON - Leroy (Lee) Gerald Stalker, age 61 of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Hospital.

Lee was born on Aug. 17, 1960 in Pontiac, Mich. to Arland and Donna Belle (Reed) Stalker. Lee attended Madison High School in Madison Heights Michigan and served in the U.S. Army. Lee was a skilled welder. He loved fishing, tinkering with cars, watching the Detroit Lions, and spending time with his family. Lee always had a great sense of humor and was always joking around.

Lee is survived by his sons, Justin (Crystal) Stalker of Watertown, Ryan (Hailey) Stalker of Pipersville, and Jordan Stalker (Stacie Beske) of Burnett; his grandchildren, Riley Stalker, Jaydah Stalker, Lila Stalker, Carson Stalker, Aubrey Stalker, and Caleb Price; sisters Linda (Noel) Quintano, Sheri Mclaughin; brothers Scott (Donna) Stalker, and Kevin (Gail) Stalker and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.