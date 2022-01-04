Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leroy Stalker

Stalker, Leroy (Lee) Gerald

FORT ATKINSON - Leroy (Lee) Gerald Stalker, age 61 of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Hospital.

Lee was born on Aug. 17, 1960 in Pontiac, Mich. to Arland and Donna Belle (Reed) Stalker. Lee attended Madison High School in Madison Heights Michigan and served in the U.S. Army. Lee was a skilled welder. He loved fishing, tinkering with cars, watching the Detroit Lions, and spending time with his family. Lee always had a great sense of humor and was always joking around.

Lee is survived by his sons, Justin (Crystal) Stalker of Watertown, Ryan (Hailey) Stalker of Pipersville, and Jordan Stalker (Stacie Beske) of Burnett; his grandchildren, Riley Stalker, Jaydah Stalker, Lila Stalker, Carson Stalker, Aubrey Stalker, and Caleb Price; sisters Linda (Noel) Quintano, Sheri Mclaughin; brothers Scott (Donna) Stalker, and Kevin (Gail) Stalker and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My Hart go's out to his son's. May he RIP
Sheri Mclaughlin
Family
January 4, 2022
My hart go's out to his son's and my he RIP.
Sheri Mclaughlin
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results