Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Liane L. Wichinski
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Wichinski, Liane L.

BEAVER DAM - Liane L. Wichinski, 87, longtime resident of Beaver Dam passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Liane was born on November 30, 1933 the daughter of Harry and Viola (Plumley) Jensen. She was married to Jerome Wichinski.

Liane will be deeply missed by her children: Terry Jenkins, Bendi Egan, Kim Kintopp, Merri Jancic and Karen Walters; also many grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerome, her daughter Robin "Bunny" Walker and her son Ronald Jenkins.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I miss you Mom. Some days I wake up and think of calling you, than I remember you're not here anymore. See you in Paradise Mom. I love you!
Kim
February 3, 2021
Love you mom . Wish I could have hugged you...
Your daughter
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss to the hole family. Love working with her down at the elks club. She will be missed.
Sue wylesky
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results