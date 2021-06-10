Menu
Lila Hagens
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Hagens, Lila

COLUMBUS - Lila Hagens, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. She was born on July 18, 1940, to James and Selma (Schliewe) Ward in Rolling Prairie, Wis. She was a graduate of Fall River High School. Lila was married to Gerald "Gerry" Hagens on April 8, 1961, in Doylestown, and together they had two daughters. She was an Avon representative for more than 25 years. She loved gardening, spending time with family and her beloved pets. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus.

Survivors include her two daughters, Kaylen (Mike) Hoerstmann of Sun Prairie and Kristin (Butch) Behrendt of Randolph; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Alex) Cooper, Ashley (Jordan) Hardy, Megan Hoerstmann, and Nick Hoerstmann; three great-grandchildren, Lydia Hardy, Vanessa and Samuel Cooper; a sister, Nancy North; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerry; three brothers, William, Eugene and Delyle; one sister, Fern; and a son-in-law, Todd Cooper.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, June 11 at Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus. The Rev. Jane Crawford officiated. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Memorials may be directed to Dodge County Humane Society. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by WiscNews.com from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
9:30a.m.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
Columbus, WI
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
Columbus, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry to here that Aunt Lila passed away. We will not be able to attend the service we just found out today but you will be in our thoughts.
Lester and Mary North
Family
June 10, 2021
