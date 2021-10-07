Coon, Linda

FOND DU LAC - Linda Coon, 70, of Fond du Lac and formerly of Horicon, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Linda was born on Feb. 25, 1951, to Leonard and Elaine (Antonopoulos) Coon in Beaver Dam, Wis. She grew up in Horicon, Wis., and attended St. Malachy Grade School and Horicon High School, graduating in 1969.

Following high school graduation, Linda lived in Madison for two years working as a nursing assistant at the Methodist Hospital and as a processing clerk at Rural Insurance. She moved to Beaver Dam in 1971 and worked in Hustisford at what was then known as Rein Leitzke, Inc. While living in Beaver Dam, Linda was married and started her family, with daughters, Holly and Sara, born in December of 1972 and November of 1974.

Linda felt fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom while her daughters were young. She enjoyed chaperoning school field trips and being involved with Girl Scouts in several capacities while her daughters were girl scouts.

In 1986 she reentered the work force, working at Mosinee Converted Products in Columbus, Wis., later known as Wausau Paper. Through the years she worked in several different positions, finishing her employment as a marketing assistant/customer service representative. Early retirement was offered to Linda when the division was sold in 2008.

Linda enjoyed traveling during her retirement years and spending time with treasured family and friends. During her free time, she stayed abreast of current political news and enjoyed spirited political conversations from time to time. Linda had an interest in history and spent time working on her family's genealogy. She enjoyed playing Words with Friends, other word games, jigsaw puzzles, needlework and other craft projects.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Holly (John) Putzkie and Sara (Jeff) Duer; her grandchildren, Breanna Putzkie, Dylan Putzkie, Tristan Duer, Jon Duer and Kim Duer; great-grandchildren, Leon, LeAnna and Caroline; her brother, Jim (Dale) Coon; nephew, Michael (Julie) Coon; her lifelong friend, Mary (Dan) Shepard; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine, in 1964; her father, Leonard, in 1988; and niece, Jennifer Coon Salem, in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice.

A visitation will be held at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Monday, Oct. 11, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A celebration of life for Linda will begin at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with John Leiting as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

The family wishes to extent a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff at Aurora and special thanks to Dr. Bernstein, Dr. Geck, Dr. Litman and Dr. Bennett. Your kindness will always be remembered.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.