WISCONSIN DELLS - Linda Lee Jones, age 71, passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Linda was born March 17, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., to Lester and Joan Alexander. Linda was a registered nurse; she moved to Wisconsin Dells, Wis., in 1986, where she was head nurse at Continental Manor and also head nurse at Villa Pines in Adams Friendship.

Linda was dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, siblings, family and friends. Family was her life. She was definitely the strong heart of the family, and that loss is greatly felt.

Linda gave love and support to those who were blessed to be a part of her life.

Linda had an infectious, bubbly personality and was always the life of the party! She loved music, with classic R&B music being a must at all occasions and Gospel for praise! Linda was always dancing, with her latest group being BTS. She loved Zumba and her Zumba friends. When she wasn't dancing, she was in the kitchen making some great soul food and spending time with family and friends and her cat, Alex. She will be greatly missed by all. The memories we made and hold on to shall serve as a reminder of how blessed we were to have had her in our lives.

Linda is survived by her mother, Joan Alexander; daughter, Cherryl Jenkins (kids, Eric, Indya, Amira, and Brandon; great-grandkids, Nadia, Maurice, Marcelus and Kaia); daughter, Joy Jenkins (kids, Devan and Derail); son, Russel and Lamanda Jenkins (kids, Marcus, Austin, Zarkonia, Jordan, James, Sydney, Isabella, Havannah, Kevin (deceased), Grace, Aziza, and Gabriel; great-grandkids, Eddie and Vivian); son, Marcus and Veronica (kids, Jaren, Olivia, Breauna, D'Andre, Skyla, Reigna, Marya, and Nevaeh); and son, Marvin and Rebecca Jones (kids, Darius, Travon, Ava, and Nya); as well as brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Luke and Lamont; sisters, Theresa and Spring; step-mother, Iris; father, Lester Sr.; and husbands, Russell Jenkins and Leonard Jones.

She left her imprint on us all. Never To Be Forgotten!

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lake Delton, Wis., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

