Mock, Linus

WAUPUN - Linus Mock, 86, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his residence.

Linus was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Conrad and Mary Ries Mock. Linus was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for three years. On Aug. 2, 1958, he married Ruth Ann Buschkopf in Beaver Dam. The couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives and spent nine years in Elkhorn, Wis. Linus was employed with the Wisconsin State Prison System for 28 years, and retired in 1989. Linus was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun, Waupun Lions Club, and the Jaycees while living in Elkhorn. He also served with the U.S. Army Reserves for three years. Linus and Ruth enjoyed 19 years of wintering in Sun City Center, Fla.

Linus is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Mock of Waupun; children, Ann (Jim) Smits of Waupun, Steve Mock of Waupun, Doug (Stacy) Mock of Waupun, and Nancy (Chris) Omdahl of Eden Prairie, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Linus was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Smits; brothers, Joe and Edward Mock; and a sister, Gertrude McClanny.

Memorial services for Linus Mock will be held Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at GRACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Waupun, with the Rev. David Cooper officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope for the love and care shown to Linus.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.