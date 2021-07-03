Menu
Lisa Statz
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Statz, Lisa M.

BEAVER DAM - Lisa M. Statz, age 52, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee

There will be a memorial gathering at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Wednesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. Father Will Arnold will officiate.

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 20, 1969, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Pierre "Pete" and Helen (Pogorelc) Adamczak. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1987 and attended Marian University in Fond du Lac. Lisa was devoted to her family and treasured time spent with them. She enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to the family vacations to Florida and spending time on the beach. Lisa also had a special place in her heart for her golden retriever, "her baby" Spinner.

Lisa is survived by her husband, John Statz of Beaver Dam; her sons, Ian Statz of California and Owen Statz of Beaver Dam; her grandson, Mateo Trujillo; her parents, Pierre "Pete" and Helen Adamczak of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alexandria "Allie" Statz.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Service
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John and Family, our deepest sympathy for Lisa's passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and we wish for the memories created with her over the years to carry you all through this difficult time.
Tamara & Todd Bradley
July 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to the whole family, you are always in my prayers and many Divine Mercy Chaplets are coming your way.
Rich Adamczak
July 14, 2021
Dear John and family: We are so sorry to learn of Lisa's passing. You will be in our prayers. Joe & Barb Kachelski
Joseph Kachelski
Acquaintance
July 10, 2021
John and All, please accept our most sincere condolences on your loss. You are good people and you deserve happiness, not yet more loss and pain. Be strong, be safe, be healthy.
Michael Firchow
Friend
July 7, 2021
Dear John & family, I am thinking of you and praying for you. I enjoyed talking to Lisa and remember her telling me stories (with a smile on her face) of how you met and your trips to Florida. Please take care. Amy Schneider
Amy Schneider
Acquaintance
July 7, 2021
John and Family,
We are so very sorry for the great loss of your dear Lisa. Please know that you and your family are in our every thought and all our prayers during this very difficult time. May the beautiful memories you shared together bring you peace and help celebrate her wonderful life. God Bless you and your family.
Ann Ptaschinski and Bill Bornick
July 7, 2021
John and Lisa's Family: Please accept our condolences. We will continue to pray for all of you and Lisa. Best wishes to all of you.
Greg & Julie Steil
Friend
July 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Keep your memories of her close to your heart and she will always be with you. Our thought and prayers are with you and the boys.
Jason Boehler
Friend
July 7, 2021
My deepest condolences to your entire family.
Jennifer Hiley
Family Friend
July 7, 2021
We are so sad to learn of Lisa's passing. Your entire family has always made us feel welcome even when we were brand new to Beaver Dam. Our condolences to John, Ian and the entire Statz clan.
Rachael and Dan Hagen
July 6, 2021
John and Family-

I am sorry to hear about Lisa. My best to you and your family.

Sincerely,

Jeff Cestkowski
Jeffrey Cestkowski
July 6, 2021
Dear family, sincere condolences from the whole family in Belgium on behalf of Remy & Christiane Daniels-Zaba & children
May you find comfort in your beautiful memories
So sorry for your loss and in thoughts and prayers with you...
Caroline Daniels
Family
July 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lisa's passing. My sincere condolences to the family.
Jim Schmidt
Classmate
July 6, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Statz family. Lisa was a wonderful soul and genuine thoughtful person. So many memories and fun times. Peace to you all.
David Dries
Friend
July 6, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. my memories of Lisa are from a long time ago, but she was always so kind, caring, fun, and full of life. Praying for you all, for comfort and for the peace that passes all understanding.
Tracy (Broome) Caves
Acquaintance
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She will be missed. Prayers to you and your family, Jim and Paulette Neibauer
Paulette Neibauer
Friend
July 2, 2021
I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa from my class of 1987 BDHS.My deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the families. Take care of yourself John.
David Foster
School
July 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Lisa was so friendly when we ate at your restaurant. Prayers for all.
Cindy Vogel
July 3, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family.
Ron Nehmer
Friend
July 2, 2021
