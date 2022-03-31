Lois Brunner

Aug. 24, 1927 - March 28, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS - Lois Brunner, age 94, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wisconsin with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:15 p.m.

Lois was born August 24, 1927 in Oak Park, Illinois the daughter of Lyman and Matilda (Roberts) Sailor. She graduated from Foreman High School (Chicago). Lois advanced 2 grades ahead during her school years and still earned Valedictorian of her graduating class at the age of 16. Lois worked at the Wrigley Building right after High School and also worked at Emcor, American Farm Bureau, Terrence O'Brien, and Precision Laboratories with her favorite friends, Philip and Joe. Her favorite boss was Terrence O'Brien, whom she loved working for. Lois chauffeured her children everywhere, cooked and baked goodies galore and she especially loved planning parties at work. Mom was an awesome seamstress for ice skating shows at Michael Kirby Figure Skating School in Park Ridge, Illinois. She was also an expert in Shorthand.

Lois is survived by her two daughters: Paula Brunner (who honored Lois with the most loving 24/7 care) and Dawn (Dave) Kordell, and her closest friends: Janet and Frank Clay, Cindy Crouse and Judy Wolterstorff. She is preceded in death, by her parents; husband, Robert and son, Gary.

To all the friends that mom has made at Culver's, Walmart, Uno's and St. Cecilia's Church, thank you for all the love, support and care you have provided to mom during the past few months. A most special thank you to Melanie Platt and the entire Agrace Hospice Team who provided mom with everything she needed, and especially the kindness and professionalism of the Agrace Hospice Facility in Fitchburg-Madison, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg-Madison, WI, you can donate in Lois's name, through their website at www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884