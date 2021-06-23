Menu
Lois Ann Cornell
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Cornell, Lois Ann (Keller)

LOWELL - Lois Ann (Keller) Cornell, of Lowell, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family.

A memorial gathering will be held at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at OAKWOOD CEMETERY in Beaver Dam on Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m.

Lois was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on March 29, 1936, to Earl and Clara (Wendt) Keller. Lois worked for the Dodgeland School District for over 26 years. Lois and Lester shared their life together for 43 years and married on June 6, 1992.

Lois always had a smile on her face and was kind to everyone. She was known to many as "Ma Root." Lois and Les would spend their summers up at the lake, where they made lifelong friends and memories on the "Cornell" deck. Lois loved to travel, taking road trips on their motorcycle, going to country music festivals with their close group of friends, and spending time fishing with her husband. Lois was an amazing cook and baker, making special treats for anyone visiting or making special deliveries. Lois and Les had a passion for dancing and spent years together, in step, showing their craft and holding hands wherever they went. Lois always looked forward to her family gatherings, monthly luncheons with her cousins, and years of special moments with her best friend, Patsy. She loved the outdoors, planting flowers, or watching her birds. Her heart was filled with joy to share.

Lois is survived by her husband, Lester Cornell; daughters, Dawn (John) Lunde and Jill (Steve) Wegner; Lester's children, Jeff, Leslie, Cheryl, and Kevin Cornell; grandchildren, Stacy (Eric) Chermak, Tracy Baldus, Brian (Zia) Evans, Hope Evans, McKinsie (Todd) Johnson, Megan (Jim) Schraufnagel, Ryan Root, and Chase Cranfield; 17 great-grandchildren, Kylee, Ashlynn, Aiden, Ellie, Cameran, Sienna, Mya, Eli, Joshua, Olivia, Logan, Wyatt, Amziah, Lyric, Harmony, Shiloh, and Caleb; daughters-in-law, Amy and JoAnn Root; son-in-law, Daniel Sumnicht; special nephews, Chet and Bruce; and many other beloved friends and family that were so dear to her heart. Lois will be truly missed by so many but remembered in spirit for her love, smile, laughs, and good times shared with so many. You filled our lives with love beyond measure.

Lois was preceded in death by her father and mother, Earl and Clara Keller; sisters, Elaine and Audrey Keller; sons, Greg and Craig Root; daughter, Lori Root; and grandchild, Madison Root.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Sharon Haase; Hillside Manor Hospice staff; and Carrie, Katie, Chele, and Georgia, her home health staff, for their compassionate care during Lois' last months. In honor of Lois, the family respectfully asks you to pay tribute to all cancer patient survivors and those families who have lost loved ones to this disease and, if able, to make donations to the American Cancer Society.

There are no goodbyes for us, as wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
30
Service
4:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
1
Inurnment
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
W8285 State Road 33 , Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Fire in the hole
Julie & Jeff Cornell
Family
June 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lois's smile and sense of humor will be missed by many.
Cheryl Goodrich
Friend
June 27, 2021
Wanted to leave my condolences to Uncle Lester and family, Aunt Lois will be missed very much.
Dana Cornell-Lopez
Family
June 26, 2021
we will miss you sister-in-law Dianne Cornell
Dianne Cornell
Family
June 26, 2021
Dear Les and Family. Please accept our most heartfelt sympathy. Lois was one of a kind. Besides being a great friend, she was a fabulous cook. I have many of her recipes...and although none of them call for tears...I know that will be an extra ingredient next time I make one of them. I'm sure the Lord already has her cooking in His heavenly kitchen. We will always love you Lois.
Kathy and Bill Sorenson
Friend
June 25, 2021
What a lovely picture of Lois. I knew and was friends with Lois in school. She most always had a smile and was a delightful and friendly person. It was alway a pleasure if I would accidently run into her. My condolences to her husband and whole family.
Hanson (Roberts) Gwen
Friend
June 25, 2021
When I walked the halls of Dodgeland, it was a pleasure to bump into Lois. She was so friendly, kind, and always helpful. Please accept my condolences at the loss of such a wonderful person.
Sally Litka
Coworker
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dawn John & family. May her resting soul bring you peace. Thinking of you all often in your time of grief. God bless.
Deb Andersen
June 24, 2021
Dawn, I am sorry for your mom's passing
Tho we are unable to be there in person, please know we are thinking of you.
Jean VanderHeiden
Family
June 23, 2021
So many beautiful memories at the lake with ma and pa Cornell. Lois was a beautiful person, loved by all of us. She will be missed.
Scott and Cheryl Boeke
Friend
June 23, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Lois passing. I've known her and Les since I was in middle school which was more that 30 years ago. She was always one to crack a joke and make one smile. May her pain be gone and memories remain.
Geoff Jr.
Friend
June 23, 2021
I so sorry to lose one of my most favorite patients. Whenever I looked at my upcoming schedule for the day, I always smiled, knowing I was seeing Lois that day. She had a way of bringing out the shine in those around her. I am sure that she is now gathering with her "heavenly" family; and will serve as a guardian angel to those she loves that are still here. Dr. Sharon Haase
Sharon Haase
Friend
June 23, 2021
Sorry to hear about Lois. we had alot of good times at West Schoepp's on your trailer deck for many years. RIP Lois
Julene/Butch Meinders
Friend
June 23, 2021
Mom(Lois) with mixed emotions I rejoice that you are with my honey Greg & your kiddos. On the hand, my heart aches that you are not here on earth for me to talk to and visit. Thank you so much for your unconditional love towards me and the boys. I will love you forever. Big hug and kisses to my honey Greg. Until we meet again. ✝
JoAnn Root
Daughter
June 23, 2021
My sympathy to you and your family. I´m thinking of you.
Sue McFarland
Family
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results