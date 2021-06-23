Cornell, Lois Ann (Keller)

LOWELL - Lois Ann (Keller) Cornell, of Lowell, Wis., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family.

A memorial gathering will be held at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at OAKWOOD CEMETERY in Beaver Dam on Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m.

Lois was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on March 29, 1936, to Earl and Clara (Wendt) Keller. Lois worked for the Dodgeland School District for over 26 years. Lois and Lester shared their life together for 43 years and married on June 6, 1992.

Lois always had a smile on her face and was kind to everyone. She was known to many as "Ma Root." Lois and Les would spend their summers up at the lake, where they made lifelong friends and memories on the "Cornell" deck. Lois loved to travel, taking road trips on their motorcycle, going to country music festivals with their close group of friends, and spending time fishing with her husband. Lois was an amazing cook and baker, making special treats for anyone visiting or making special deliveries. Lois and Les had a passion for dancing and spent years together, in step, showing their craft and holding hands wherever they went. Lois always looked forward to her family gatherings, monthly luncheons with her cousins, and years of special moments with her best friend, Patsy. She loved the outdoors, planting flowers, or watching her birds. Her heart was filled with joy to share.

Lois is survived by her husband, Lester Cornell; daughters, Dawn (John) Lunde and Jill (Steve) Wegner; Lester's children, Jeff, Leslie, Cheryl, and Kevin Cornell; grandchildren, Stacy (Eric) Chermak, Tracy Baldus, Brian (Zia) Evans, Hope Evans, McKinsie (Todd) Johnson, Megan (Jim) Schraufnagel, Ryan Root, and Chase Cranfield; 17 great-grandchildren, Kylee, Ashlynn, Aiden, Ellie, Cameran, Sienna, Mya, Eli, Joshua, Olivia, Logan, Wyatt, Amziah, Lyric, Harmony, Shiloh, and Caleb; daughters-in-law, Amy and JoAnn Root; son-in-law, Daniel Sumnicht; special nephews, Chet and Bruce; and many other beloved friends and family that were so dear to her heart. Lois will be truly missed by so many but remembered in spirit for her love, smile, laughs, and good times shared with so many. You filled our lives with love beyond measure.

Lois was preceded in death by her father and mother, Earl and Clara Keller; sisters, Elaine and Audrey Keller; sons, Greg and Craig Root; daughter, Lori Root; and grandchild, Madison Root.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Sharon Haase; Hillside Manor Hospice staff; and Carrie, Katie, Chele, and Georgia, her home health staff, for their compassionate care during Lois' last months. In honor of Lois, the family respectfully asks you to pay tribute to all cancer patient survivors and those families who have lost loved ones to this disease and, if able, to make donations to the American Cancer Society.

There are no goodbyes for us, as wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.