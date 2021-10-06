Menu
Lois Labrenz
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Crawford Funeral & Cremation Service
453 E Park St
Montello, WI

Labrenz, Lois L.

MONTELLO - Lois L. Labrenz, age 97, of Montello, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Residences on Forest Lane in Montello.

Lois was born on March 2, 1924, in Packwaukee Township, to Paul and Hazel (Herrick) Labrenz. She graduated from Endeavor High School in 1942 and then attended Northwestern Bible School in Minneapolis, Minn. Lois worked for Rural Bible Crusade for four years and then went to Bible Christian Union, Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1954. She was active in children's ministry her entire life.

She is survived by her nephews, Dennis (Katie) and David (Michelle) Himsel; nieces, Judy Maxwell, Arlene (Stanley) Larson, Paula Massie and Kathy (Dan) Pugh; as well as great- and great-great-nieces, -nephews and several friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elwin (Thelma) Labrenz; sister, Esther (Erwin) Himsel; niece, Lucinda LaVoie; and nephews, Scott Massie and David Maxwell.

According to Lois' wishes, no service will be held. She will be laid to rest in the Oxford Village Cemetery next to her parents.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family. www.crawfordfh.com

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the Residences on Forest Lane for their wonderful care given to Lois for the last three and a half years, and to St. Croix Hospice for all their help these last couple weeks.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Crawford Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
