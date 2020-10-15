Lazeration, Lois M.

NECEDAH - Lois M. Lazeration, age 88, of Necedah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. She was born Feb. 17, 1932, to Rudolph and Minnie (Winters) Molter, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Lois married Thomas Worden on May 28, 1955, who preceded her in death in 1960; she then wed William Lazeration on June 22, 1963, in Milwaukee.

Lois was a child of God who took great comfort in her faith. Family brought great joy to Lois, and she proudly embraced her role as mother, "Bubbie," and great-grandma. Following her retirement from the Home Insurance Company, Lois volunteered as a poll worker, and was also an active member of the quilting circle at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah.

She is survived by her children, Sue (James) McMurry of Necedah, Thomas (Catherine) Worden of New Berlin, and Marie (Dwayne) Richter of Menomonee Falls; grandchildren, April (Malcolm Benskin) McMurry, Sara Demirok, Michael McMurry, Mark (Emily) Worden, Molly Worden, Alexander Richter, and Samantha Richter; great-grandchildren, Louisa Benskin, James Worden, and Rowan Worden; brother, Ervin (Barbara) Molter of Florida; her best friends of 70 years, Dorothy Heck and Marilyn Flietner; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by both husbands and her sisters, Beverly (Ralph) Kolk and Carol (Richard) Nugent.

Due to Covid concerns, a private burial for family will be held at the Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1523 Rose St #8, La Crosse, WI 54603, or to St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.