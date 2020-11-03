Navis, Lois M.

WAUPUN - Lois M. Navis, 83, of Waupun, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Ripon Community Hospital.

Lois was born July 27, 1937, in Waupun, Wis., to Leonard and Winnie Dykstra Loomans. Lois graduated from Waupun High School in 1955. On July 11, 1958, she married Jerry Navis in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Lois volunteered at the Christian School Library for more than 40 years. She spent her life as a homemaker raising five children, managing a large garden, cooking, baking and canning. She was a skilled seamstress and made clothing for the family and herself; she also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and made sweaters and afghans for most everyone in the family. Since 1975 she loved going to their cottage in Wild Rose on weekends. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and completing crossword puzzles. Lois was a life-long member of First Christian Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir and was in charge of the flowers.

Lois is survived by her four children, Keren Derksen of Waupun, Kathy Navis (Dan McCarty) of Door County, Keith Navis (fiancée, Tracy Hoeppner) of Waupun, and Karl (Angie) Navis of Waupun; eight grandchildren, Jason (Tifany) Derksen, Adam (Jenny) Derksen, Casey (Liz) Derksen, Mickey (Amanda) Derksen, Sadie (Luke) Huffman, Derek Navis (Brittany Killiam), and Taylor and Paige Navis; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Wilma Navis, Bev Kowalski, and Maxine Loomans; brother-in-law, Larry (Mary) Navis; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, in 2006; son, Kelvin Navis, in 1985; and brothers, Donald, George, Glenn and Kenneth Loomans.

Funeral services for Lois Navis will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun, with Gregg Zonnefeld officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Waupun Christian School Library.

The family would like to thank Jessica Bryan and the staff at Prairie Ridge for the loving care given to Lois.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.