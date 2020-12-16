Pietruszynski, Lois May

BEAVER DAM - Lois May Pietruszynski, age 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away Dec. 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 12, 1931, daughter of Henry and Martha (nee Grebe) Knautz. On June 9, 1951, she married Daniel John Pietruszynski in Milwaukee, Wis. Lois enjoyed baking cookies, being outdoors in her garden and was an avid Packers fan but enjoyed all sports. She was very often a volunteer at the local blood banks.

Lois is survived by her children, Roxanne (Dennis) Briglevic, David (Mary) Pietruszynski, Daniel Jr. Pietruszynski, and Barbara (Jim) Checolinski; her seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Amanda, Daniel, Sarah, Sadie, Samantha and Matthew; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, Laila, Carter, Scarlet, Zoe, Preston, Tre, Collin, Ellison, Adam, and Nora. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Pam) Knautz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; her daughter-in-law, Odessa Pietruszynski; her brother, Larry (Gretchen) Knautz; and her sister and brother-in-law, Earl and Doloris Gray.

Private services were held.

Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family.

