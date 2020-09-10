Sell, Lois M.

BEAVER DAM - Lois Mae Clare (Rosemary) Sell nee Glaeser went to meet her Lord on Sept. 8, 2020.

Lois was born to Emil and Beatrice (Karl) Glaeser in Valders, Wis., on Feb. 22, 1933. She was baptized on March 10, 1933, by Pastor Leonard Koeninger. She attended First German Evangelical Lutheran Grade School in Manitowoc and was confirmed at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church on April 14, 1946, by Pastor Armin Raekle. Her confirmation verse was "Be thou faithful unto death." Rev. 2:10. Lois attended Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac and graduated in 1950. She then attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Lois was a WELS teacher for 25 years, serving at Mt. Calvary, Waukesha, Wis., Bethany in Hustisford, and St. Paul's in Ixonia. On June 28, 1953, she married Edwin Sell at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc with Rev. Armin Roekle officiating. Edwin preceded her to the heavenly mansion on April 26, 2010. They were married almost 57 years.

After retiring from teaching, Lois worked at J.C. Penney in Beaver Dam until they closed. She also volunteered at the Beaver Dam Hospital Gift Shop for many years.

Lois is survived by her children, Martin and Karen; her five wonderful grandchildren; and three precious great-grandchildren. Surviving her are her children, Martin (Chris) Sell of Juneau and Karen (Bill) Plamann of Menomonee Falls; grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) Williams of Nichols Hill, Okla., Lee (Samantha) Plamann of Phoenix, Ariz., Jocelyn Sell (Tim Mentuis) of Juneau, Benjamin (Emily) Sell of Juneau, and Nicholas (Lauren) Sell of Windsor; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Maddie Williams and Audrianna Sell.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband; parents; parents-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law. She is happy to join them and await the glorious day of the resurrection.

A visitation will be held at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Rev. Dale Hella will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. Social distancing and the use of face coverings are encouraged.

Memorials may be directed to Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Lakeside Lutheran High School, Wisconsin Lutheran College, or to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Grove.

