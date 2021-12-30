Stone, Lois

WISCONSIN DELLS - Lois Stone, age 83, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wis.

Private funeral services will be held.

Lois was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Harvey and Evelyn (Eggert) Breutzmann.

Lois was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Lois was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother (GiGi).

Her greatest accomplishment was raising her family. She was also a dear friend, or "Ma," to many. She enjoyed gardening, canning (especially her "Hot Pickles"), the Packers, and preparing for any family gathering. We will miss her sense of humor, cooking, baking, but most of all, her love and guidance.

Lois is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her children, Jeffrey Zufall, James Zufall, Julie (Michael) Shane and his children, Adam and Daniel Shane, Jodie (Joel) Hovland and Jon (Cherel) Zufall; a brother, Russel (Irene) Breutzmann; grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon) Hovland, Jacob Zufall and Aiden Zufall; great-grandchildren, Makenzi Hovland, Kaydence Hovland and William Zufall; special cousin, Carl Senger; step-children, Kelly Stone, Richard Stone and Connie Dreher; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, Bryant Stone, JD Dreher, Dakota Dreher and Robert Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Zufall; special friend, Eileen Zufall; and many special aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Advanced Care Unit of the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire and at the Beaver Dam HealthCare Center for their compassionate care of Lois.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

