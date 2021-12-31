Zech, Lois

WAUPUN - Lois Zech, 68, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Lois was born May 27, 1953, the daughter of Marlin and Audrey Kreier Lueck. Lois graduated from Waupun High School in 1972. On March 4, 1972, she married the love of her life, Bernie Zech. Lois was a wonderful stay-at-home mom and also worked for Home Health, Marvin's Manor, Family Dollar, and other odds and ends jobs. She loved working with glass, making mushrooms and other items. Most importantly, she loved her family and was quite the talker. Lois had a kind heart and gave anything to anyone.

Lois is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bernie; four children, Cory Zech, Stacy Mertens (fiancé, Patrick), Shannon (Cynthia) Zech, and Cara Zech; nine grandchildren, Sandra, Brett, Bailey, Nick, Paige, Alissa, David, Michael, and Madison; three great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Braxton, and Fawn; siblings, Gary, Ron, and Jason Lueck, Kari Pattee, Katie Buchanan, David, Ronnie, and Darlene Pater, Lori Pitt, and Shelly Bodart; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Brooke; grandson Cody; and siblings, Richard, Linda, Peggy and Duwayne.

Funeral services for Lois Zech will be held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with Pastor Greg Schuringa officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.