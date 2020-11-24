Gruel, Lolagene M.

FOND DU LAC - Lolagene M. Gruel, 68, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh with her family by her side.

Lolagene was born the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Schultz) Dunham Sr. on January 1, 1952 in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Marian College in Fond du Lac. Lola was employed as a correctional officer with Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac until her retirement in 1994. She was married to Erling "Duke" Gruel on June 16, 1984 at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Lola will be remembered as a very spiritual person giving of her time in listening and counselling people in their time of need.

Lola is survived by her husband Erling "Duke" of Fond du Lac; her children: Derek (Melissa) Bradley of Fond du Lac, Michelle (Larry) Ward of Fond du Lac, and Chad (Amy) Schneider of Madison; grandchildren: Lance Ward (special friend Samantha Beck), Marissa Ward, Christopher Ward, and Maya Schneider; siblings: Richard (Bonita) Dunham, Julie (Mark) Heiden, Roger Dunham, Les (Gloria) Dunham, Laurie (Greg) Sperger, Joe (Lori) Dunham, and Jeff Dunham; sisters-in-law: Annette (Erik) Hagemann, Cindy Dunham, and Laurie Parker; "adopted daughter" Dolly (Pat) Holzmann; and lifelong friend Rosemary Wapneski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Ronald, Leroy, and Robert Dunham Jr.; her ex-husband Dennis Schneider; and her nieces: Jennifer Sperger and Allysha Dunham.

A future celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.