Rens, Lonna

WAUPUN - Lonna Rens, 76, of Waupun, passed away March 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by family

Lonna was born May 3, 1944 in Waupun, the daughter of Arthur and Thelma Peachy Harmsen. Lonna met Arlyn Rens at church and they were later married on September 22, 1961. The couple resided in Waupun in the same house all their married lives. Lonna was a homemaker, worked at Lauer's Grocery Store in the bakery, and was employed at a variety of other jobs. Lonna loved her scratch offs, the lottery, and her cats.

Lonna is survived by her husband of 59 years, Arlyn; two daughters: Tammy Lynn Rens of Waupun and Tammy Lee Jones of Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Bruce (Elise) Vanhierden, Andy (Bailey) Pattee, Vanessa (Billy) Pattee, Amanda Rens, Brant Rens, and Chelsea and Drake Jones; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Annette (Glenn) Loecher-Ebert; a brother, Arlyn (Carol) Harmsen; and nieces and nephews.

Lonna was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Rens; two brothers, Wayne Harmsen and Daniel Harmsen; and a brother-in-law, Dewayne Loecher.

Funeral services for Lonna Rens will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Wedges Prairie Cemetery in the town of Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 3-5 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.