Genzmer, Lorena E.

HORICON - Lorena E. Genzmer, 92, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

A private visitation and funeral service for Lorena will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Lorena was born on Oct. 28, 1928, to Michael and Magdalena (Henker) Wipple in Horicon. She was a 1948 graduate of Horicon High School. Lorena was united in marriage with Jerome Genzmer on May 9, 1953 at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. She was a receptionist for Dr. Fred Kersten's Office. Lorena was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon and sang in the choir. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, Sudoku puzzles and reading.

Lorena will be missed by her children, Gayl (Marc) Zuelsdorf of Horicon and Jerry (Jill) Genzmer of Horicon grandchildren, Stacy, Stephanie and Kyle Zuelsdorf, Emily and Shelby Genzmer; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Kadyn. Lorena is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jerome, in 2001.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.