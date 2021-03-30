Menu
Lori Ginn
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Ginn, Lori J.

BEAVER DAM - Lori J. (Grahn/Rich) Ginn, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2021, surrounded by family, following her hard-fought battle with cancer.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on April 11 from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. at the CHAPEL OF THE ARCHANGELS, located at 839 Madison Street in Beaver Dam.

Lori Jean was born on July 15, 1959, in Beaver Dam, to the late Nelson "Jim" and Theodora "Teddy" (Schaffer) Rich. She lived in Beaver Dam most of her life and was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School in 1977. She will be remembered by many as a barber and hairstylist at various salons throughout the area and her most recent position at Higher Grounds Coffee Shop as a barista.

Lori had a love for arts and crafts, gardening, and canning. She also enjoyed coffee dates and painting nights with her friends. She was especially passionate about cooking for family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Daniel Nowak of Beaver Dam; her two children, Adam Grahn (Dezarae Patterson) of Weston, Wis., and Jessica Grahn (Nickolas Dollar) of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Treyton, Kyleigh, Mikaela, Hannah, Carsen, Ashlynn and Kendall; two brothers, Dave (Shirley) Rich of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tom (Jackie) Rich of Jackson, Wis.; and nieces, nephew, other relatives and dear friends. Lori was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Jacob Rich; and her sister, Kathy Wheeler.

If desired, memorials may be made in Lori Ginn's name to the ProHealth Cancer Center in Oconomowoc or Tricia's Troops Cancer Connection in Delafield.


Published by WiscNews.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chapel of the Archangels
839 Madison Street, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a beautiful soul... fly free sweet Lori
Ashley Carr
Family Friend
March 30, 2021
My deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to you.
Sherry Colvin
Friend
March 30, 2021
