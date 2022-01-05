Menu
Lorraine Colotti
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Colotti, Lorraine Ann (Plantenberg)

COLUMBUS - Lorraine Ann (Plantenberg) Colotti, 73, of Columbus, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at UW Health at The American Center, Madison, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. She was born to Anna Mae (Miller) and Ralph Plantenberg on Dec. 12, 1948, in Beaver Dam. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1966 and was married to her high school sweetheart, Dennis Colotti. Her life revolved around their son, Bodie, his wife, Shelly (Vander Galien), and two granddaughters, Lexi and Kylie.

She worked for the State of Wisconsin for 26 years in the Department of Administration "WISCOMP" as a typographer and manager, where she was extremely proud of typesetting, organizing, and preparing the "Wisconsin Blue Book," along with other projects. She loved her job and considered her colleagues close friends even after retirement.

Lorraine retired in 1996 to focus on her health and spend quality time with loved ones. She enjoyed caring for her granddaughters early in their lives and vacationing and going on cruises with them and family as they grew up. Weekend trips in the convertible were something she could never get enough of. Lorraine was happiest when in the company of loved ones, with Denny by her side, and a cat on her lap. She loved to read and has passed that passion down to her son and granddaughters. She will be remembered as the strongest willed, most caring, and determined person her family has known. Lorraine will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Dennis Colotti of Columbus; her son and his wife, Bodie and Shelly (Vander Galien) Colotti of Fall River; two granddaughters, Lexi and Kylie Colotti; and her six siblings, Susan Koboski of Pewaukee, Charles (Ann) Plantenberg of Kingsburg, Calif., Gerald (Denise) Plantenberg of Monroe, Mary (Robert) Metzger of Columbus, John (Karen) Plantenberg of Columbus, and Amy (Joe) Mayr of Columbus. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her mother; father; and one sister, Angela.

A private family service will be held. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Please share your online condolences with Lorraine's family at jenensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pledge Bev Kluth has made a $50.00 donation to Together We Rise in honor of Lorraine Colotti. Lorraine's family, I met Lorraine when I was 19 when I began working at WISCOMP. She was a great source of work and personal advice to a young, inexperienced and self-conscious girl. She even came to stay with me overnight once at my little apartment with her sheltie and her beloved son, Bodie. That meant a lot to me as I valued her friendship and admired her unbending spirit and sense of humor. She introduced the term "Peter principle" to me! I have made a donation in her name to 'Together We Rise', a nonprofit for foster children. May many wonderful memories comfort you now and forever, lovingly, Bev Kluth (Hollibush)
Bev Kluth
Work
January 5, 2022
