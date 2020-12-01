Hammann, Lorraine

JUNEAU - Lorraine died peacefully at her home in Juneau November 29, 2020, age 92 years 10 months + 29 days. She was born in Beaver Dam to Irma (Schliewe) Herman Lauersdorf December 20, 1927. November 12, 1947, she married the love of her life Edward Hammann at St John's Lutheran Church, Juneau where she was a lifelong member.

She always had a passion for cooking and baking In the 70's she was a cook at the Juneau High School. Later she became a head baker at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, where the residents truly loved her desserts. When she retired, she continued her love for cooking and baking, especially baking. There were always home baked goods in their house, this time of year was especially hopping she would get with her family and bake Christmas goodies until there wasn't any more room left to store them until the big day!! She loved to travel, she was able to enjoy many, many trips, Alaska, Hawaii, California, Florida, etc.

In her past time, she would embroider, made the most beautiful items - her pride and joy were the home made pillow cases she created for each family member. She loved to watch the wild birds in her back yard - she made sure they were always taken care of and they knew that, she had an abundance of them! Most of all she loved and enjoyed spending time with her family!

Lorraine will be sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Barbara Schaalma, Juneau, Beverly (Michael) Rennhack, Reeseville and son David (Laurie) Hammann, Watertown. Grandchildren: Jerry (Brenda) Schaalma, Joel (Melissa) Schaalma, Jean Schaalma, Jennifer Rabehl, Janice (Craig) Smith, Adam (Jamie) Rennhack, Ruth (Joe) Grueneberg, Scott Lipscomb, Robyn Rist and David Hammann Jr. Great-Grandchildren: Jay (Cierra) Schaalma, Erin (Jessy Shuster) Schaalma, Conrad Schaalma, Gillianna Schaalma, Nick Kufalk, Gerry Rabehl, Bradley Rabehl, Collin Smith, Bailey Rennhack, Madison Rennhack, Hunter Fretzel, Mason Prevort, Sean Grueneberg and Josi Grueneberg. Great Great Grand-children, Ayden Schaalma and Arie Schaalma, sister-in-law June (late Elmer) Hammann, Waupun, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 73 years Edward, Parents, Irma + Herman Lauersdorf, in-laws, Edgar + Cora Hammann, Sisterrother-in-law, Esther + William Stensaas, Burnett, Brother-in-law, Elmer Hammann, Waupun, 2 children at birth and son-in-law Alfred Schaalma. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and kindness.

She will also be remembered for her very sharp mind-sharp as a tack, she could remember everything! Not sure if it was the brain teasing puzzles she played, but she could remember people, places, things, dates, etc.! What a blessing - she will be truly missed!

Visitation is Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from noon to 1 PM., at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church.

Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM at church. Rev. David Brandt will officiate. Interment Highland Memory Gardens, Beaver Dam.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Beaver Dam Home Health & Hospice team-all of their help and support were greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Juneau Lions-medical aids, and or of one's choice.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Your online condolences can be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com