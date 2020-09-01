Miescke, Lorraine Gladys

HORICON - Lorraine Gladys Miescke, 83, of Horicon, passed away peacefully in Portage, Wis. on Aug. 28, 2020 with her children by her side.

Lori was born Sept. 27, 1936 in Dekorra, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Irene (Smithke) Gehin. She was a 1956 graduate of Mt. Horeb High School. She was united in marriage to Edward Ronald Miescke on May 23, 1964. Lori was very creative and enjoyed writing children's books, quilting, crocheting and painting, among other crafts. She also enjoyed nature walks with her husband Ed and labrador companion by her side. More than anything she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Lori is survived by her children Ronald Miescke of Seminole, Fla., Brian (Shelly) Miescke of Horicon, Sara (Rik) Rickerson of Portage, Juliane (Patrick) Becker of Madison; grandchildren Genevieve, Stephen, Chloe, Taylor, Josephine, and Joshua; siblings Delores (John) Schlub of Prairie du Sac, Morris (LuAnn) Gehin of Lodi, and Catherine Stumpf of Rio as well as many other family and friends.

Lori is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Irene; stepfather Frank X. Stumpf, husband Edward; siblings John, Charles, Harold, Joseph, Marvin, and David; and grandson Spencer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. noon at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church, Horicon, Wis. with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will take place prior at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Ed, the love of her life.

Lori will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Her kindness has blessed so many people.

No formal funeral luncheon will be held.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.