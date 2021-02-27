Jansma, Louis "Louie"

WAUPUN - Louis "Louie" Jansma, 89, of Waupun, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Waupun at his home. He now resides in Heaven because of his strong faith and belief in Jesus, his Lord and Savior.

Louis was born Oct. 4, 1931, in the Netherlands, the son of Cornelius and Jessie Wierenga Jansma. In 1947, the family moved to the U.S. after surviving World War II. On March 6, 1953, Louis married Gladys Hopp, and they would have celebrated 68 years of marriage in another week. Louie served in the U.S. Army, for the 9th U.S. Infantry Division in Germany for two years during the Korean War. He worked at Carnation/Silgan Containers for 35+ years as a can inspector. Louis was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church, and served as a deacon, elder, and taught Sunday school. Louie enjoyed being an amateur "ham" radio operator with the call letters of K9ZPT. He was a co-founder of the Millpond RC Sailing Club and enjoyed sailing his several RC sailboats with the other members of the club. Louie especially loved his wife and family, and attended his children and grandchildren's sporting, fine arts, and school activities. Family was very important to him.

Louis is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gladys; two sons, Keith (Cheri) Jansma of Waupun and Jeffrey (Renee) Jansma of Lilburn, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Katie) Jansma, Paul Jansma, Bethany (Russ) Bahr, Kevin Jansma, Jillian (Andy) Terrell, Joshua Jansma, and Presley Jansma; four great-grandchildren, Shaun, Jaxon and Emberlyn Bahr, and Shayna Zollman; three brothers, Garret (Marcia) Jansma, Norman (Shirley) Jansma, and Wilbert (Carol) Jansma; a sister-in-law, Catherine Jansma; along with several nieces and nephews.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charley Jansma; and an infant brother.

Funeral services for Louie Jansma will be held Tuesday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with Pastors Mike Giebink and Jessica Oosterhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Please follow current COVID-19 guidelines with mask wearing and social distancing.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.