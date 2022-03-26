Menu
Louis "Louie" Pautsch
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Immanuel North Burnett Lutheran Church
Louis "Louie" Pautsch

Sep. 8, 1934 - March 20, 2022

BURNETT - Louis Christian Pautsch, age 87, of Burnett, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Louie was born on September 8, 1934, in the Township of Chester, son of Fred and Norma (Kuntz) Pautsch. He graduated from Juneau High School in 1952. Louie was united in marriage to Dorothy Schmitz on September 6, 1958. He was a dairy farmer in the North Burnett area until 1976 and continued crop farming, raised pork and beef for many years. Louie was very talented and proud of his woodworking hobby ability and would share many projects with friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. Louie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett.

Louie is survived by his two children: Joseph Pautsch of Horicon and daughter, Caroline Burling of Brandon; six grandchildren: Christine (Kurt) Heckel, Curtis Pautsch, Rebecca (Matt McGrath) McCreary, Tracey (Marcus) Patenaude, Jacob Dahlke and Grace Burling; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Pautsch in 2014; daughter-in-law, Debra Pautsch; two sisters: Beatrice (Lester) Possin and Jean (Adelbert) Kuenzi.

Visitation for Louie will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Immanuel North Burnett Lutheran Church, N9520 Hwy 26, North Burnett.

A funeral service for Louie will follow at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at church with Rev. Timothy Sallach. A private family burial will take place at Burnett Union Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Immanuel North Burnett Lutheran Church
N9520 Hwy 26, North Burnett, WI
Apr
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Immanuel North Burnett Lutheran Church
N9520 Hwy 26, North Burnett, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rosanne Kohn
Friend
March 24, 2022
However you knew Louie, he made an impression on your life! I have been thinking about how my husband and boys loved going to see him at the farm to visit, shoot and talk! I will remember him holding Olive and talking with Emma, Christine and Kurt too! My heart felt sympathies to Joe, Caroline and to his family!
Debbie Heckel
Friend
March 24, 2022
