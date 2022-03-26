Louis "Louie" Pautsch

Sep. 8, 1934 - March 20, 2022

BURNETT - Louis Christian Pautsch, age 87, of Burnett, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Louie was born on September 8, 1934, in the Township of Chester, son of Fred and Norma (Kuntz) Pautsch. He graduated from Juneau High School in 1952. Louie was united in marriage to Dorothy Schmitz on September 6, 1958. He was a dairy farmer in the North Burnett area until 1976 and continued crop farming, raised pork and beef for many years. Louie was very talented and proud of his woodworking hobby ability and would share many projects with friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. Louie was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett.

Louie is survived by his two children: Joseph Pautsch of Horicon and daughter, Caroline Burling of Brandon; six grandchildren: Christine (Kurt) Heckel, Curtis Pautsch, Rebecca (Matt McGrath) McCreary, Tracey (Marcus) Patenaude, Jacob Dahlke and Grace Burling; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Pautsch in 2014; daughter-in-law, Debra Pautsch; two sisters: Beatrice (Lester) Possin and Jean (Adelbert) Kuenzi.

Visitation for Louie will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Immanuel North Burnett Lutheran Church, N9520 Hwy 26, North Burnett.

A funeral service for Louie will follow at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at church with Rev. Timothy Sallach. A private family burial will take place at Burnett Union Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

