May, Louise C. "Lou"

NECEDAH - Louise C. "Lou" May, age 88, longtime resident of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis. She was born Nov. 27, 1932, to Charles and Teckla (Sterzen) Jorgensen in Racine, Wis. Lou found her soulmate, Bud, on a train on the way to Chicago. They were united in marriage shortly after in Portsmouth, Va. Together they would often be found square dancing. For many years, Lou worked as a clerk for Schulz's Super Market in Necedah.

Lou was a faithful member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and was active in the VFW Auxiliary, Legion Auxiliary, and the Am Vets Auxiliary. Lou was known as the "Gravy Lady" for the annual Hunter's Dinner at the church and found great joy in cooking for others. She also helped at the food pantry for many years.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia Glembin of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Donna May of Necedah; and brother-in- law, William May Sr. of Necedah. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Bud" May; parents; sisters, Alice Totts and Dorothy Schineder; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Olson, Adeline (Alvin) Nelson, Minnie May, and Pat May; and brother-in-law, Ralph May.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH in Necedah. Father John Potaczek will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

"With gratitude and many thanks to the staff at Fairview Nursing Home and Mile Bluff Medical Center for their special care to Lou."

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.