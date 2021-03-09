Stangl, Louise

Louise "Bumma" Stangl, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam from pre-existing health conditions.

Louise Mary Richardson was born on December 29, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI. She was the only child of the late Adam and Louise (McMillan) Richardson. She attended St. Patrick's High School (now Eau Claire Regis) in Eau Claire, WI and received a degree in Education from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota in 1955. She started her teaching career in Beaver Dam, WI where she met Robert "Bob" Stangl and the two were united in marriage on August 18, 1956 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eau Claire, WI. She worked in Beaver Dam, WI teaching at Wilson Elementary and St. Patrick's Catholic School and retired from the Dodgeland School District in 1995 after 38 years of teaching. After she retired from teaching in 1995 Louise remained an active member of the community by working as a greeter at the Beaver Dam Walmart, a supervisor of the In School Suspension room at Beaver Dam High School, and serviced the deli counter at Rechek's Jack & Jill's grocery store.

In her free time, Louise enjoyed performing with the Beaver Dam Community Theater where she was a cast member in Anything Goes, Oklahoma, The Music Man and Pippin. She was also an active member of St. Peter's Parish (St. Katharine Drexel) where she was a cantor and participated in The Big Event annual fundraiser. Crosswords, word searches and word jumbles, along with reading, were some of her favorite pastimes. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and community member who will truly be missed.

Louise is survived by her twin sons Carl "Chuck" (Jeanne) Stangl, their children Elizabeth Stangl, Katelyn (Josh) Dorn, their children Emmerson and Hadley Dorn, and Bill (Diane) Stangl, their son Josh (Jenn) Stangl. She is further survived by her son R. Thomas (Linda) Stangl, their son Brock Stangl, son Joe (Connie) Stangl, their son Tyler Stangl, Eric Stangl, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert R. Stangl, father and mother in-law Carl (Marie) Stangl, brother-in-law Ben (Mary) Stangl, sister-in-law Ruth (Warren) Coleman, her uncle Bill (Christine) McMillan, and cousin Bill Smith.

A memorial service to celebrate Louise's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank staff at Beaver Dam Assisted Living, Clearview Nursing Home, and Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam for the exceptional care they provided Louise.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.