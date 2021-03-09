Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Stangl
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Stangl, Louise

Louise "Bumma" Stangl, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam from pre-existing health conditions.

Louise Mary Richardson was born on December 29, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI. She was the only child of the late Adam and Louise (McMillan) Richardson. She attended St. Patrick's High School (now Eau Claire Regis) in Eau Claire, WI and received a degree in Education from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota in 1955. She started her teaching career in Beaver Dam, WI where she met Robert "Bob" Stangl and the two were united in marriage on August 18, 1956 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eau Claire, WI. She worked in Beaver Dam, WI teaching at Wilson Elementary and St. Patrick's Catholic School and retired from the Dodgeland School District in 1995 after 38 years of teaching. After she retired from teaching in 1995 Louise remained an active member of the community by working as a greeter at the Beaver Dam Walmart, a supervisor of the In School Suspension room at Beaver Dam High School, and serviced the deli counter at Rechek's Jack & Jill's grocery store.

In her free time, Louise enjoyed performing with the Beaver Dam Community Theater where she was a cast member in Anything Goes, Oklahoma, The Music Man and Pippin. She was also an active member of St. Peter's Parish (St. Katharine Drexel) where she was a cantor and participated in The Big Event annual fundraiser. Crosswords, word searches and word jumbles, along with reading, were some of her favorite pastimes. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and community member who will truly be missed.

Louise is survived by her twin sons Carl "Chuck" (Jeanne) Stangl, their children Elizabeth Stangl, Katelyn (Josh) Dorn, their children Emmerson and Hadley Dorn, and Bill (Diane) Stangl, their son Josh (Jenn) Stangl. She is further survived by her son R. Thomas (Linda) Stangl, their son Brock Stangl, son Joe (Connie) Stangl, their son Tyler Stangl, Eric Stangl, nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert R. Stangl, father and mother in-law Carl (Marie) Stangl, brother-in-law Ben (Mary) Stangl, sister-in-law Ruth (Warren) Coleman, her uncle Bill (Christine) McMillan, and cousin Bill Smith.

A memorial service to celebrate Louise's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank staff at Beaver Dam Assisted Living, Clearview Nursing Home, and Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam for the exceptional care they provided Louise.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Oh what a fantastic teacher and mentor at Dodgeland Middle School! One of my all-time favorites. (Gail) And then for Dean getting to know all of you guys at BDCT! The world was blessed with your mom. And we are grateful to have been a small part of her world. Our sympathies. Gentle love and hugs, Dean and Gail
Dean and Gail (Gernetzke) Henkel
March 14, 2021
Chuck, Bill, Tom and Joe (and all of your families, I'm saddened to hear of your mom's passing last week. She was such a fun person to work for as your babysitter so many years ago. I think of those days with deep affection. Much love and prayers for your comfort in the days ahead.
Beth Sustman Repnik
March 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family in this time of loss. Sincerely Dick and Linda
Dick and Linda Aide
March 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. She was a great teacher. I had her in 1987 at Dodgeland Jr. High. I remember the Bumma S on her license plate. 38 years of teaching says alot. She touched many lives over those years.
geoff downey
March 10, 2021
The (William) Smith Family's
March 9, 2021
We're so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a special person. I remember the hours my dad would spend talking to her on the phone. She was truly one of our dad's favorite people. I know they're upstairs together having a a great party. Sending love and prayers to (Aunt) Louise and your families.
Laura Nastrini
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results