Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lyle D. Getschman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Getschman, Lyle D.

BARABOO - Lyle D. Getschman, 90, entered eternal life on July 1, 2021.

Lyle was born in Baraboo on Nov. 13, 1930, the eldest son of Schuyler and Treva (Lange) Getschman. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marjorie M. McMillen, on Feb. 7, 1953.

Lyle served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 and was stationed in Germany in the Aircraft Maintenance division. Upon returning stateside, Lyle worked for the Beloit Corporation, Machine Division, before returning to Baraboo. Later he was employed by Flambeau Corporation in the tooling department where he worked for 39 years. He became Tooling Manager, a position he had for 25 years. He also served as an advisor for the Machine Tool Division of MATC-Madison.

Lyle loved Belgian draft horses and raised many teams over the years. He and his sons were regular participants in the Great Circus Parade in Chicago, Milwaukee and Baraboo for 25 years with their teams of Belgians. This family event on Milwaukee's lakefront created a lifetime of memories for his five grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Belgian Draft Horse Corp. of America. Marge and Lyle developed Pinehaven Bed and Breakfast which they ran for 23 years.

He is survived by his sons, Gary (Nancy) from Lakeland, Fla.; daughter, Nancy (Robert) Batchelder, Mequon; David and fiance, Lisa Haller from Baraboo; and, grandchildren, Ryan (Debra), Frederick, Colo., Becky from Shorewood, Wis., Skyler from Baraboo, and Rachel from Portage; and sister, LaVonne Koenecke from Reedsburg; brother, Gale (Nancy) from Baraboo; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marge of 64 years; dear sister, Joyce; brother-in-law, Earl; brother-in-law, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Gladys; brother, Jim; brother-in-law, Verle McMillen; and sweet granddaughter, Kahla.

A private celebration of Lyle's life will be held later this month.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m saddened to hear that Lyle walks no more among us here, but I´m confident he´s with his love, his wife Marjorie, transitioning well to the afterlife. Lyle and Marge treated me to some lovely evening chats at Pinehaven and their home when I first came to Portage nearly 15 years ago and I´ve always appreciated their generosity and friendship. I will miss them both, but am grateful to have known them here. Marjorie Kurtz
Marjorie Kurtz
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results