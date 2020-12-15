Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lyle Smith
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Smith, Lyle

COLUMBUS - Lyle Newton Smith passed away December 11, 2020 just five days after his 96th birthday. He was born in Columbus to Newton and Viola (Rohrbeck) Smith on December 6, 1924. Lyle resided in Columbus for most of his life until his parents bought a farm in the Eaglewood area outside of Fall River. At age 17, Lyle enlisted in the U. S. Army during WWII and served until the war ended in 1945. Lyle married Shirley Pieper January 20, 1948. They were married 72 years until her death in February 2020.

Through the years Lyle built and remolded many homes in the Columbus area and was known for his expert trim work. He was always willing to help with building projects for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Columbus where he and his wife were members.

Lyle was a member of the American Legion Post 62, serving as Post Commander and was a member of VFW Post 8090. He was especially proud to serve at military funerals as the commander of the firing squad and was involved in Memorial Day events. He enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center in Columbus and meeting his buddies for Coffee at area restaurants. He loved boating on the Crawfish River and did so last year with his son Greg.

Lyle is survived by his son Greg (Mary) Smith of Fox Lake, WI; daughter Sally (Bob)Lawson of Chetek, WI; grandchildren Dustin Ahlers, Emily Smith, Anna Rothering and Stephanie Fitzgerald; step granddaughter Jennifer Kuipers; great grandson Chetan Williams; great granddaughter Hailey Rothering and step great grandchildren Taylor and Austin Kuipers. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, brothers Norman, Gerald and Lawrence Smith and sister Aylene Willie.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.