Bleifuss, Mae F.

JUNEAU - Mae Fannie Bleifuss, of Juneau, entered into eternal life at the age of 98 years, on Sept. 6, 2021. She was born July 27, 1923, daughter of Henry A. and Elizabeth (nee Buss) Steffen. Mae graduated in 1940 from Juneau High School. She married Hans Bleifuss on Nov. 11, 1942, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clyman, Wis.

Mae enjoyed homemaking but also was very much a people person. She enjoyed clerking at the Juneau Variety Store, and prior to retirement, worked as a program aide to the Dodge County nurses with their elderly health screenings. She was a champion for the growth and success of Juneau as a community. She was a member of Juneau's first Mayor's Citizen Committee. She also served several terms on Juneau's Community Center Board. Mae proudly received the Morry Mountin Community Service Award from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce in 2000.

Volunteerism and patriotism were her middle names. Mae just completed 70 years of membership in the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #15, many years as an officer or chairperson. She held offices in the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary Past Presidents Parley and the Auxiliary Dodge County Council. She proudly shared the meaning of patriotism and flag etiquette. She loved teaching small children about the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mae volunteered for many years in Juneau's Red Cross, Cancer Society, Easter Seals, and Salvation Army drives. She was passionate about the mission of the Bethesda Country Fair and Thrift Store in Horicon, Wis., serving on their board of directors for 10 years, volunteering weekly at the store, and for many years writing a continuous history of the fair and store's activities. As publicity agent, she promoted the fair and store on local radio spots.

There wasn't a microphone Mae didn't like! She loved public speaking and writing. She authored a manuscript entitled, "My Dad in My Life," copyrighted 1981.

She was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. She found places to serve there, including Vacation Bible School, Elderly Communion Services, "Jesus Cares" Program at Clearview, the Alter Committee, and as church greeter.

She will always be remembered for her feisty personality (to her dying day), contagious smile and the hugs she had for EVERYONE!

Mae is survived by her two children, Marie Powers (Bob Salentine, fiancé) of New Berlin, Wis., and Jane (John) Bates of Gordonville, Texas; three granddaughters, Nicole Powers (DeWayne Manon), Alexis Anderson, and Samantha (Ryan) Orre; two step-grandchildren, Andrew Bates and Kelsey Bates; four great-grandsons, Brecken and Jace Anderson, Parker and Henry Orre; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans; her parents; six brothers, Wesley Steffen, Walter Steffen, Roy "Mike" Steffen, Earl "Pat" Steffen, Henry Steffen, and Robert Steffen; and four sisters and one in infancy, Ruth Bohn, Gladys Krahn, Elizabeth "Lee" Tietz, and Florence Neumann.

A visitation will held for friends and family from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 400 S. Main St., Juneau, WI. A funeral service will follow at noon. The Rev. Paul Schupmann is officiating.

Memorials in Mae's name may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 15, Juneau, Wis.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.