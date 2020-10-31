Schraufnagel, Mae V.

MAYVILLE - Mae V. Schraufnagel, age 94, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Mae was born the daughter of Albert and Frances (Hartman) Pieper on May 24, 1926, in Mayville, Wis. Mae was united in marriage to Linus A. Schraufnagel on June 2, 1945, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, LeRoy. Mae was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Leroy.

She worked for the Mayville Shoe Factory, Naber's Grocery Store, Kollman's Korner and the Wild Goose Inn. In her spare time, Mae enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, especially playing Hearts with the great-grandkids. She also liked casino games and really enjoyed playing the Grasshopper game with the great-grandkids. Mae will fondly be remembered for her canning and cooking skills, especially her frosted cut-out cookies, blueberry torte and apple slices.

Mae is survived by her children, Ronald (Kathi) Schraufnagel of Waupun, Judith (John) Lechner of Mayville, Jerold (Karen) Schraufnagel of Mayville, Thomas (Linda) Schraufnagel of Mayville and Robert (Kathy) Schraufnagel of Brownsville; and her grandchildren, Tanya Schraufnagel Frederick of Beaver Dam, Jay (Tabatha) Schraufnagel of Beaver Dam, Joseph (special friend, Jodi Zitlow) Lechner of Mayville, James (Brenda) Lechner of Mukwonago, Brian (Jessica) Schraufnagel of Pardeeville, Jason (Danielle) Schraufnagel of Little Suamico, Jodi (Erik) Schultz of Chicago, Ill., Michael (Danielle) Schraufnagel of Beaver Dam, and Miles (Rebecca) Schraufnagel of Mayville.

She is further survived by 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Linus; two sisters, Sadie and Phyllis; and two brothers, Clarence and Milton.

A private family inurnment will take place on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac with Father Tom Biersack presiding.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.