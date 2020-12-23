Vogel, Mae E.

BARABOO - Mae E. Vogel, age 89, of Baraboo, formerly of Reedsburg, passed peacefully into God's arms on Sunday morning, Dec. 20, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. She was born on March 10, 1931, to the late Perry and Winifred Feivor of rural LaValle. She grew up on the family farm along with her late brother, Frank. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1949. She was a woman of strong faith and was a long time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.

Mae was an extremely gifted artist. She created beautiful water color paintings as well as lovely hand-painted ceramic pieces. Mae enjoyed traveling. Two of her favorite places that she visited were San Francisco and Ireland. She also enjoyed day trips around Wisconsin and Michigan with her friends, Jo Zipsie, Beth Bradley and Beth's late husband, Tom.

Mae loved animals and nature. She enjoyed the beautiful view from her home at Oak Park Place. She delighted in watching the deer and birds that visited. She was especially fond of bluebirds. Mae was a generous giver to animal causes. She will also be remembered for her baking, especially her pies.

Many people will dearly miss Mae, including her special friend, Forrest Hartmann; her dear friend, Beth Bradley; as well as several cousins that she remained in close contact with.

She leaves behind two grandchildren, Jeremy Vogel and Jodi Vogel; and her loving nieces and nephews, Renee (the late Jim) Early, Kim (Barbara) Feivor, David (Julie) Feivor, Mark (Kitty) Feivor, Julie (Colin) Duff, Doug (Michele) Feivor and Nancy (Jamie) Seckar and their families.

Her beloved cat, Dolly, will also truly miss her.

Auntie Mae, we will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at ST. PETER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg, with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be at Resting Green Cemetery in Ironton. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran School would be appreciated. Many thanks for the tender care given to Mae by the staffs at Maplewood Nursing Home of Sauk City and at the SSM Hospice House of Baraboo.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.