Zuelsdorf, Marc "Bucks"

BEAVER DAM - Marc "Bucks" Zuelsdorf, age 68, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Randolph Healthcare Services after battling ALS.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please see the funeral home website for further details.

