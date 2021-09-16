Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marc "Bucks" Zuelsdorf
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Zuelsdorf, Marc "Bucks"

BEAVER DAM - Marc "Bucks" Zuelsdorf, age 68, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Randolph Healthcare Services after battling ALS.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please see the funeral home website for further details.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
25 Entries
I am so sad to have heard the news of Marc's passing, which of course I had to hear during the deer hunting season. Marc and I often crossed paths in my earlier years, whether he was driving us to sporting events in high school, on the marsh hunting or DAILY for the five summers I worked at the Ice Cream Station in Horicon. Marc and Gayl were my most "dedicated" customers and always came with a smile regardless of the weather. So many great memories on and off the Horicon Marsh (Marc's second home). I remember seeing his father, his son and himself during this deer hunting week, year after year on the State Farm. Most of the time, dragging a deer off. Marc was such an amazing person, husband, father and friend. You won't find a better role model. You will be missed Marc and I wish the family peace and many amazing memories forever. ~Mike
Mike Thiede
Friend
November 23, 2021
A brothers love is special, especially an older brother. I am lucky to have been in his life, memories will last a lifetimeas I assume the role of the eldest brother, I have some big shoes to fillrest easy my brother, look in on us once in a while
Jeffrey Zuelsdorf
Brother
October 8, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I met Marc a few times when I took the boat tour near the marsh. He had a lovely personality and a wealth of knowledge. I also saw him on Around the Corner with John McGivern. I'm happy that I can see him occasionally there and still learn from him.
Susanne
Acquaintance
October 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Zuelsdorf family, all his brothers and sisters and to his Mother. I grew up next door to the family on Main street. I have a lot of fond memories of marc. What I remember the most that Marc's favorite song was Thunderstruck. That song always put a smile on his face. Rest in peace my friend, you will be sadly missed.
Kurt Baerwald
Family Friend
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My heartfelt condolences. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Gabriela Richman
Friend
September 22, 2021
Gayl and family, Wishing you patience, Love and steadfastness for all of the changes and those yet to come. I have only fond memories of being in your tour facility to learn, to enjoy bringing visitors, and to participate in birding events. Marc in one of those gentle people who taught me to be a quiet presence in the midst of our wildlife. I was spurred on to learn more and to appreciate the sacredness of our Marsh Lands. That has been his influence on me, and I am grateful to have known him.
Mary Colleen Ward
Acquaintance
September 22, 2021
Such a great loss. Will miss him very much. One of a kind in all the good ways.
Brad Webb
September 21, 2021
Marc was an excellent marsh tour guide. Several years ago I took Sister Annina on one of Marc tours. She was our principal at St. Malachy's. She loved the tour and seeing Marc and even had him spell Cormorant-- did I spell that bird's name correctly?
Babbi Young
Classmate
September 21, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Gayle and all of Marc's family. I have known him forever. RIP Marc.
Roy Maas Maas
Friend
September 20, 2021
Gayl and family -- I am so sorry hear about Marc's passing. I remember him taking us out on the boat and me doing the video many many years ago. Such an inspiration and service you all provided! Thinking of you all and many hugs of comfort and peace.
Chris Behl
Acquaintance
September 19, 2021
Marc was an inspiration for all that went out into the Marsh with him. He was the highlight of the trips I organized through the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center to the marsh. I never met anyone who could tell what species of duck was flying over the marsh so far away that it was hard to even see the bird.
Don Quintenz
Friend
September 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You're all in my thoughts and prayers. -Sherri Wruck, friend Pardeeville, WI,September 18th
Sherri Wruck
Friend
September 18, 2021
We were so sorry to hear the sad news of Marc's passing and wish to extend our sincerest condolences to his family. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.
Sue Misudek Misudek
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Zuelsdorf family. Marc was an awesome bus driver. His kiddos miss him dearly. He not only drove his route daily (35 years-accident free); he would do charters, help with maintenance on the buses, plow snow or anything he could tinker with at the bus garage. Johnson Bus lost a great person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zuelsdorf family.
Johnson School Bus
Coworker
September 17, 2021
Our sincere condolences to your family. We didn't know Marc personally but enjoyed taking our out of town friends on his wonderful boat tours! He has contributed much to this community and we would like to thank you for the mark he has made in so many lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Steve and Laurie Scholten
Steve and Laurie Scholten
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry. I am glad I got to know him better at Randolph and I prayed for him. He provided a lot of joy with the boat tours, a true son of the Marsh.
Bette Marolla
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry for you loss! You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kris Duhr
Friend
September 16, 2021
Marc was such an active member of our community and provided so much to our school: from driving our buses for sports teams, routes and field trips, running the chain gang at the football games and so many tours on the pontoon and telling us of his vast knowledge of the Horicon Marsh. Marc loved our students, coaches and staff and our school district. On a personal note, My father and family shared time on the Marsh tour with Marc and Gayl 1 week before he passed away a few years ago. Dad loved the tour and told me what a beautiful day he had and thanked Marc up and down for accommodating him and letting him spend one more day on the pontoon... Thoughts and prayers to the entire Zuelsdorf family. Rich & Tammy Appel and the School District of Horicon Staff and Students
Rich Appel
Friend
September 16, 2021
Stacy, Stephanie and family, I am so saddened for your loss. Even though I never met your Dad it sounds like he was a pillar of the community and a kind an caring soul. My heart goes out to you in your time of loss. Everyone whose life he touched will keep his memory alive and keep him close at heart. God Bless you all.
Jackie Straseske
Coworker
September 16, 2021
We enjoyed the boat tours and always tried to take out of town guests on them. Marc was such a wealth of information. Sorry for your loss Fred & Joann Ellis
Joann & Fred Ellis
Acquaintance
September 16, 2021
Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers
Mae (Pufahl) Carlson
Friend
September 16, 2021
Marc far right, 1964
Tom Haas
Family
September 16, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family. A donation will be made to the Horicon High School scholarship fund in Marc's name.
Mike and Lindy Kane
Family Friend
September 15, 2021
I learned a lot from you on the boat tours Marc, and will miss being able to go out with you again! Rest in peace.
Tim Lewis
Acquaintance
September 15, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to all of Marc's family. We have many fond memories of Marc especially many in our high school years. Cruising in Marc's Bronco, pontoon runs on the Marsh, campfires at the Ledge and many more. One thing is for sure "Heaven just receive a new tour guide - the best ever. Marc may you rest in peace.
Al and Ellen Shute
Friend
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results